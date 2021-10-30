SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Though a typical exhibition at the South County Art Association features around 80 pieces of work, its current exhibit is made up of over 100 – and that’s thanks to a juror who had more involvement in the arranging process than is typical.
Jason Fong, SCAA’s exhibitions director, usually caps exhibits at “about 60 pieces for the walls plus 3D work,” he said. However, Robert Pillsbury, who juried the show currently on display, halved the roughly 200 entries he received before hitting a stopping point.
“He got to a certain point where he just took me aside and he said, ‘I’m starting to take things out that I really don’t want to take out,’” Fong said.
Since the limit Fong set is based on how much artwork the gallery can fit, he and Pillsbury got to work arranging the show in a way that would allow for more works to be displayed.
The result? An Open Juried All Media II Exhibition with around 100 pieces, about 20 more than usual.
“There’s a lot to see in the show, there’s a lot of work,” Fong said. “And one thing I would say is that the quality is very high.”
In an all-media exhibition, “pretty much anything goes,” Fong said. This show is no exception, as it features works ranging from painting to photography to pottery to collage.
In fact, its first-place winner, Paula Imbergamo, used more than one medium to create a “combine painting” made up of collage, found objects and paint. In creating her piece, titled “Long Time Coming, Long Time Gone,” Imbergamo said she drew inspiration from people and current events.
Pillsbury called Imbergamo’s work “a construction beautifully made” in his juror’s statement.
“The choice of imagery and content create a striking assemblage,” Pillsbury wrote. “The notable craftsmanship used to place and merge the objects and imagery draws the viewer in for a closer look.”
Artist Eric Hovermale also created an award-winning mixed-media piece, his titled “Shadow Figure.”
Hovermale used Adobe Photoshop to combine an image with text from the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam — a collection of stanzas originally translated from Persian to English in 1859 — and received an honorable mention for his work.
“I’ve always enjoyed images combined with text – it adds another dimension,” Hovermale said. “I chose a translucent material to print on so that there would be light coming through the image from behind, as well as being reflected from the surface. That felt appropriate to the text.”
Second place went to Judy Salvadore for “A Murder of One,” a still life she centered around a crow that died in her yard.
Salvadore keeps natural materials – flowers, grasses, branches, shells, bees, dragonflies – in her home, and uses them to arrange collages. She described her workspace as “organized chaos” and said building and photographing a collage portrait usually takes around 3-4 hours.
“Once the portrait is finished, the animal is honored with a ceremony and given back to nature. For me, it is very important to thank the animal for allowing me to work with him,” Salvadore said. “Some people may think this is all so morbid, but I feel my portraits respect the beauty found in all living creatures, even after death.”
Artist Deb Costello, who received an honorable mention for her piece of pit-fired pottery titled “Approaching Fog,” was among several artists who entered their pit-fired work into the exhibition immediately after creating it.
“One of our instructors did a pit fire last weekend, and they got such great results that they took their pots out of the fire and brought them right into the gallery and submitted them into the show,” Fong said. “There’s quite a bit of really remarkable pit fire work in the show from this firing.”
The color effects in “Approaching Fog” were derived by the firing process, Costello said. To create it, she wrapped her piece with pine needles and seaweed and placed it in a pit with sawdust and wood.
The fire transformed the surface of the clay, creating a variety of patterns and colors, she said.
“I am drawn to the unpredictability of this method that creates dramatic effects to soft areas of color,” Costello said.
The award-winners all said they were excited to have placed in the exhibition, and had high praise for the South County Art Association as well.
“The staff at SCAA are the kindest and most supportive of any arts association in the state,” Hovermale said. “It makes me happy just to walk through the door.”
Anyone can view the exhibition from now until Nov. 13 during normal gallery hours (Wednesday to Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.).
