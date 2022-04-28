SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A crowning moment awaits four finalists tonight in the Contemporary Theater Company’s premiere production of Wakefield Idol.
They contend among each other for top serenader with singing and performing that reveals their melodic core of voices that resonate with the voting audience. Only one person can become the 2022 Wakefield Idol.
“We are all good, but our choice to choose the right song, that is in our range, and touches the audience is what we need and then sing it,” exclaimed 55-year-old Robert Solomon of North Kingstown. “It’s nerve-racking, but engaging with song and audience is thrilling and I need to do it.”
Another finalist, Divine Moses, 28, of Woonsocket, said, “It…proves that I am doing something right. Spreading love and my heart through singing. For me, I have been my only competition and not the other contestants.”
Sydney Allen, 16, of North Kingstown, has been in Idol before and rejected from the top four where she finds herself tonight. It is an earned a position that gives her fingers a chance to grab the gold ring.
“I knew I had to step things up and step out of my comfort zone in order to continue through this competition,” she said. “With the help of my family, the awesome staff from Contemporary Theater and my amazing voice coach, Lisa King, I got the feedback that helped me to work harder and continue on in this competition.”
Michelle Savoie, also a top-four finalist, is returning and is engaged after meeting her now fiancée a few years ago when she first performed.
A fixture in the winter theater schedule for CTC that draws more than 60 contestants vying for the top spots, Idol draws hundreds of spectators during the 12-week run from February to April and in its seventh year has become a tradition in this downtown village of South Kingstown.
It is Wakefield’s own — and kinder — version of American Idol that brings out home-grown as well as want-to-be-discovered singers and performers. It has a karaoke style, complete with judges who give advice, dole out disappointment and award opportunities to those competing.
Maggie Cady is the CTC host of Idol this year and the general manager who has overseen the production in previous years. She said that giving a stage to local performers is at the heart of this community theater.
It exists to give contestants a chance to compete under bright lights of a stage. They sing their hearts out, with most falling aside as the competition progresses, in front of rows of people filling black seats and who take in the budding performers’ acts and songs.
Judges give tips and helpful hints on how to improve, avoiding the caustic comments often found on similar kinds of television shows aiming to intimidate people for audience draw.
Elyssa Bouressa, a former judge and who suggested CTC start the singing revue, told The Independent in a previous interview that her judging focused on being honest, but gentle.
“You are putting these people out there in a very vulnerable way,” She said. “Who wants to be judged? We — all the judges this year — want to be positive and gently critical. We have experienced incredible, incredible talent, especially young talent, and we don’t want to shatter their dreams.”
Cady, talking about this year’s show, said, “To get to the finals, you have to sing so many more songs than a casual karaoke performer in their go-to song list. They are taking chances, risks and it’s really exciting to watch.”
She added, “One person …on the first night told us she never sang in public before. She was incredible. One of the judges told her you need a band, you need to perform in public, you are amazing.”
Idol’s Secret Sauce
So what is the “secret sauce” that keeps Wakefield Idol going year after year, bringing together scores of singers who funnel to a final four?
“People watch sports for the stories,” Cady explained. “You get invested in your team. People watch the players in the course of the season. People would lose interest if not for continuing games.”
“it is the same at Wakefield idol,” she said, adding that people get invested in the stories of singers and why they sing the songs they do.
“The audience wants to see what they do the next week, see them grow over the course of the season, always stretching themselves. It’s always fun to see people get invested in the season of Wakefield Idol and see them grow over the course of the competition,” Cady said.
And, of course, what they do with their developing talent? These finalists have some answers.
“One day I would love to sing professionally, and I definitely want to continue to learn and grow in the music industry so that I can achieve my dreams!,” said Allen.
Solomon said he hears the answer in his soul.
“I sing and play guitar for nursing home patients throughout RI. It’s another way I am fulfilling my need to sing and I get to enrich the lives of people that can’t participate in life as we know it,” he said. “Singing is a part of my life from beginning to end. But to know I can touch an audience at the CTC as well as the elderly, my heart is full. Therapy for the soul is what I want to be.”
While in-person tickets to the show are sold out, Contemporary Theater Company is offering a streaming option for those who want to the finale tonight at 7 p.m. To purchase a stream of the show, visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.