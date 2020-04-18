PROVIDENCE — Theater is a product of creativity and imagination, and as Trinity Repertory Company announces its 2020-21 season, it’s an opportunity to imagine getting out and getting together again for a musical, a couple of Pulitzer Prize-winners, a classic, a world premiere and the revival of a story that is close to home: “The Prince of Providence.”
“There is no way to know what the arc of the curve is,” says artistic director Curt Columbus in reference to the pandemic that forced Trinity Rep to call short the current season. “But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t make plans.”
Those plans get under way in August with when the first of two plays originally planned for the 2019-20 season opens: “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.
Columbus will direct the play that he recalls seeing in New York when he was a teenager. “I never had an experience in theater like that, and the play has always been on my bucket list at Trinity Rep.”
Set on the seedy side of 19th-century London, the eight-time Tony Award winner tells the story of a formerly imprisoned barber’s quest to use his skills in avenging wrongs done to him and his family.
Filled with dark humor and “truly glorious music,” which is reason enough to stage the show, Columbus notes, “I’m also compelled by this notion that Sweeney is someone for whom the system of justice has failed.”
Performances are scheduled for Aug. 27-Sept. 27.
“Sweeney” will be followed by “Sweat,” a Pulitzer Prize-winner and 2017 Broadway hit by Lynn Nottage. The show was “already built, costumes were on the racks, speakers were hung” for this season, Columbus says, but remains “so urgent and important for right now,” that he preserved it for 2020-21.
The story tells of the longtime friendships among a group of Rust Belt factory workers who find those alliances tested by economic pressures, mistrust and pride.
“Lynn always starts her plays with deep research,” Columbus says of the playwright, who earned her bachelor’s degree at Brown University. Nottage spent more than two years interviewing residents of Reading, Pa., before turning their stories into the play.
Performances are Sept. 10-Oct. 11.
“Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed, whose book “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” was a New York Times Best Seller, is based on her real-life experiences writing the advice column “Dear Sugar.”
“This comes right after the (national) election, and no matter what happens, this will be a challenging time for us as a country,” Columbus reasons. “People would write (to Sugar) with the most horrible things, and she helps them think them through.” Trinity Rep calls it “funny, deeply toughing and uplifting … an exploration of resilience.”
Performances are Nov. 19-Dec. 20.
The new year starts with “Fairview,” another Pulitzer winner by a Brown grad: Jackie Sibblies Drury earned a master’s degree in the university’s playwriting program, and Trinity Rep commissioned and staged her play “Social Creatures” in 2013.
This time, the playwright tells of a birthday party for Grandma that starts like a comedy but takes a turn and confronts issues of race and identity.
“Jackie is one of the smartest writers in theater today,” Columbus says, and describes the play as “hilarious, challenging, and unexpected.”
Performances are Jan. 21-Feb. 21, 2021.
The educational centerpiece of the season is “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. Company member Brian McEleney directs the well known story of the persecution of Jews during World War II. Post-show discussions will follow every performance, featuring students who have just seen the show.
“The play was planned in response to anti-Semitism I’m seeing around the world,” Columbus says. “But Anne also is dealing with isolation, which has special resonance now. The double significance wasn’t planned.”
Performances are Feb. 25-March 28, 2021.
The sixth show in the subscription season is the premiere of “Anna K.” by Trinity’s playwright-in-residence Deborah Salem Smith. Trinity Rep describes this new work as a contemporary re-imagining of Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina,” that deals with the romances and fierce friendships among characters Anna, Dolly and Kitty.
“Boots on the Ground,” the farce “Faithful Cheaters,” and the moving “Love Alone” are among other Salem Smith works staged by Trinity Rep.
Performances of “Anna K.” are March 25-April 25, 2021.
In addition to the six-play subscription series, Trinity will reprise the 2019 sold-out production of “The Prince of Providence” by George Brant, based on the eponymous New York Times best-selling book by Mike Stanton about the rise and fall of Providence mayor and felon, Buddy Cianci.
“The reason George’s play is so great is that it’s not a biopic. He’s written a Shakespearean story,” Columbus says. Those of us who got to see it last year know it’s funny, fairly accurate, and has an inspired ending.
The production beings an open-ended run on May 27, 2021.
Also, the annual, all-new production of “A Christmas Carol” will open Nov. 5 and continue through Jan. 3. Company member Joe Wilson Jr., who played Scrooge in 2017, directs this 43rd annual production. Tickets are available now to subscribers and go on sale July 25 to the general public.
In addition to shows on stage, Trinity Rep and Rhode Island Latino Arts will continue the fifth year of Teatro en El Verano, which presents free, bilingual English/Spanish performances in parks and public spaces throughout Rhode Island. This year’s production is “Don Quixote; dates and places will be announced.
Fall also will bring the return of America, Too, a night of short plays generated by stories from the community on a single topic, which this year addresses the challenges and successes of education. Story gathering is under way and continues through spring and summer, culminating with a free performance in October.
Details on subscriptions, tickets and flex passes are available online at www.TrinityRep.com and by calling the box office at (401) 351-4242.
