PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Trinity Repertory Company will plunge into the 2022-23 theater season with a two-part production of the Tony and Olivier award-winning “The Inheritance,” by Matthew López.
Part 1 opens Sept. 1, Part 2 on Sept. 22, and performances continue in repertory through Nov. 6.
“The Inheritance” takes place in the 21st century, and for actor Taavon Gamble, it’s one of the first times he’s played a character in the time frame of his own life.
“I remember current events of the time,” he says. “I have my own experiences with them,” and of course, so will audiences.
The story takes place from the summer of 2015 through spring 2018 and deals with gay men from three generations who represent a past, present and future in a changing American society.
Gamble plays Toby Darling, a 30-something writer whose young-adult novel has just been published and who has an opportunity to adapt it for a play.
“His career is starting to transit to the next level,” Gamble explains.
Toby and his partner of six years, political activist Eric Glass, are about to be engaged when they meet two strangers, one older and one younger, which upends plans and leads them in different directions.
While the story is told through their lives, “You don’t have to be a gay man” to identify, Gamble says. The themes are universal.
“The play asks how do we connect with one another, those before us and those coming up behind us. What is our responsibility to each other, and finding compassion for one another,” Gamble says.
“All these characters are in search of their identity … who you are, where your place is, and what I want my legacy to be.”
The play is inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel “Howard’s End,” which deals with female characters coping with social rules and relationships in turn-of-the-century England. Familiarity with the novel might add depth of understanding but probably isn’t essential to appreciating playwright López’s contemporary saga, which won the 2020 Tony Award and the 2019 Olivier Award, both for Best Play.
That said, Gamble’s character “is modeled after Helen Schlegel,” the middle among three siblings who comprise one of three families of different social standing who appear in “Howard’s End.”
Like Helen, “Toby is optimistic, impetuous; he goes moment to moment. I admire his freedom, exuberance and verve. I identify with the artistic side of him, building a career. That’s what I’ve been doing.”
Building a career was fueled for this Baltimore native by studies at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. His work has taken him throughout the region as well as in productions at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick and Theater by the Sea in Matunuck, where he now makes his home.
His first performance at Trinity Rep was “Oklahoma” in 2016; he played Slim and also served as dance captain. He has appeared in numerous shows since then and became a company member a year and a half ago. He also teaches dance in the Brown/Trinity Rep master’s degree program.
In that time, he has come to appreciate that Trinity Rep, “builds plays from the ground up, so it’s not something that’s been done before.”
Speaking about “The Inheritance,” Curt Columbus, Trinity’s artistic director, says, “The plays are unforgettable for their vivid characters, their glorious language, and their remarkable insight into the American experience of the last half century. Audiences will be swept away by the epic nature of the work, and also by the great, small moments of humanity contained within them.”
“The Inheritance” Part 1 runs Sept. 1 through Nov. 5, and Part 2 from Sept. 22 to Nov. 6 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Discounted previews, open-captioned, sensory-friendly and pay-what-you-wish performances are scheduled during both runs. Regular tickets start at $27. For details, visit www.trinityrep.com/inheritance. Find information on current health and safety protocols at trinityrep.com/health.
