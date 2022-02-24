PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Community Players took a chance on a new play by a local playwright — and it paid off.
The play is “A Tree Falls in Brookline,” and the author, David W. Christner of North Kingstown, has penned a story that is funny, touching and relatable. The Community Players’ cast does fine work on all aspects.
The tree in the title is on a Brookline, Mass., golf course where struggling playwright Cormac “Mac” McIntyre gets caught in a storm with golfing partners Ripley Randolph, his literary agent, and Gwendolyn Fairfax, a good friend.
When the tree falls, it lands on Mac’s head, leaving him with a muddled memory and an incomplete grasp of whom, exactly, he is. On a hunch, his neuropsychologist encourages him to read his own plays, hoping that the characters he created might help him reconnect his past and present.
Ironically, this personal disaster coincides with success; several of Mac’s plays are attracting attention. Mac can only assume, “It’s evidently everything I’ve been working for – for I don’t really know how long.”
As Mac, actor David Crossley phrases that line, and many others, with great timing and plausible confusion. Crossley is believable and likeable, and he gives a well thought out performance.
The women in Mac’s life are just as well played. Camille Terilli brings out Gwen’s superficiality, but more importantly, her heart of gold. Amy Thompson is understated as the intuitive Dr. Anna Floyd, and Elizabeth Parent strikes the balance between reserve and warmth as Allison, the woman brought in to care for Mac during his recovery.
Terelli and Geoff White, as agent Ripley Randolph, work well together playing Mac’s supportive friends, while several supporting actors play people with an interest in Mac’s newfound success.
Director Richard Griffin gives the actors time not only to let the comic punch lines land but also to allow Mac’s recovery to unfold naturally. Christner’s script, moreover, is liberally sprinkled with laughs and also a few twists that keep things interesting.
The set is interesting as well. Initially, the stage is relatively bare; a desk for the doctor, a chair for the patient and a spotlight to isolate them are all it takes to create Dr. Floyd’s office. The scene changes seamlessly when the curtain behind them opens on the detailed and warmly lighted living room in Mac’s house.
The payoff of spending an evening with the Community Players is that this new play offers a respite from the pressures – and the tedium – of the pandemic. It’s a bit of escapism and laughter, presented by a fine cast.
Performances of “A Tree Falls in Brookline” continue Friday and Saturday (Feb. 25 and 26) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday (Feb. 27) at 2 p.m., in Jenks Auditorium at the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts, 350 Division St., across from McCoy Stadium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for students with valid ID, and can be purchased online at www.thecommunityplayers.org or reserved by calling (401) 726-6860.
