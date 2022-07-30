SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women are merely players, a Shakespearean observation coming to life in at least two different ways at The Contemporary Theater Company.
Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” brings out that line in Jaques’s speech in Act 2, and CTC brings out the entire play for the next month in the Ryan Sekac-directed summer outdoor program dubbed Shakespeare on the Saugatuck.
“It’s a romp, a real romp to watch,” said CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown about this version performed on an outside patio just along the meandering Saugatucket River behind CTC.
In a question that often draws smiles without having the artistry of Shakespeare, this play asks in a comedic way, is love merely a madness? There’s plenty — both scorned and infatuated — who would vote for madness right away.
The back-and-forth among characters vying for love with others in a humorous way taps both into laughter and vulnerability when expressing those emotions.
Character Rosalind is banished and with her best friend, Celia, by her side, she journeys to a world of exile. But not before catching the eye of love-struck Orlando who is also forced from the Court into the Forest, says the Royal Shakespeare Company.
What ensues is a riotous combination of a feisty cross-dressing heroine, a tartan-clad fool, melodic songs, poetry and laughs aplenty, the RSC points out. Will love conquer all, or is it merely a madness?
“As You Like It” subverts the traditional rules of romance. Gender roles, nature and politics are confused in a play that reflects on how bewildering yet utterly pleasurable life can be.
Dartmouth College tells students that the play is full of both dichotomies and likenesses. There’s the dichotomy between informality and formality, and the famous analogy between the world and the theatrical stage.
Do we act or are we real? Are we a combination of both, but how much of each? Do we present ourselves to be liked, ignoring the genuine self?
Indeed the title itself, “As You Like It,” suggests that the notion of liking and likeness will be a central theme that explores people liking others based on similarities to themselves and others they like, the school pointed out in a study of the play.
It dives into the meaning of “like” that brings both comparison and pleasure. In ways only Shakespeare can do, the play merges the meanings into one through the characters and their interactions with each other.
It is at once both funny on its face and serious in the subtext of the laughs.
In this CTC version, according to Sekac, there also will be clowns and clowning. It can be a dry play to perform and Sekac wants to help ensure there are some very funny moments, especially “when you have these people dealing with their bizarre problems.”
He has a point. There are all kinds of inversions of gender and intentions just so people can get others to love them and prove they love them. Sekac wants to highlight the humor and seriousness of love.
“What’s nice about Shakespeare is that you have a lot of flexibility to do something new and fresh with it and people do it,” he said. In this instance, he wants humor and comedy to touch the audience’s memories of themselves in the same situations as the clowns.
“It’s about being vulnerable, there are true and real emotions with the clowns, there are decisions and choices, and you get to see how they got themselves into trouble and how they got out of trouble,” he said about holding up the mirror of life into which everyone can see themselves.
Sekac is also a performer and has appeared in other Shakespeare plays, including “The Tempest,” “Macbeth,” and “Hamlet.” he also directed at CTC “Henry IV - Part 1.” He said that he’s glad to have this second run at the old Bard’s work.
“I’m sort of a hobby historian. I’ve always enjoyed the historical pre-eminence of Shakespeare’s work,” he said.
Performances run through Aug. 24 every Sunday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. at CTC, 327 Main St., Wakefield.
Tickets run between $10 and $40. Visit contemporarytheatercompany.com for ticket availability and pricing.
