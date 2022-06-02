Bob Mould is one of the best songwriters to come out of the pre-Nirvana days of alternative rock during the ‘80s. With the Minnesota punks Hüsker Dü and afterwards with the Austin alt-rock band Sugar while weaving in a solo career that he’s maintained, Mould’s consistency is unmatched by his peers. The way he can combine genuine emotion and poetic angst with a guitar in his hands is extraordinary. He showed this and more when he performed at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich last Thursday. The stop was part of his “Solo Electric” tour featuring material from his 2020 album Blue Hearts and his box set series Distortion for the majority of the spring and summer.
In front of a half full room with masked up attendees per Mould’s request, J. Robbins from the Washington D.C. post-hardcore act Jawbox opened up the show in acoustic fashion. Being joined by Gordon Withers on cello, Robbins got his six-string in tune and went right into “Anodyne”. After a brief applause, the duo resumed with “Abandoned Mansions” while exhibiting stellar syncopation. It was cool seeing Withers playing with a bow rather than playing the instrument like an upright bass with his fingers. His technique created a flowing low end to the songs that provided the music with a unique underlying quality.
Robbins had an honest way of playing that highlighted the songs rather than his own particular skills. He also had some bells ringing on his left foot that I didn’t notice until halfway through his rendition of Mission Of Burma’s “2wice”. A performance filled with mostly fresh, new material was concluded with “Soldier On” with another applause from the audience following it up.
After a brief intermission the lights dimmed once again and Mould came out by himself with his electric guitar and he kicked off his set with “The War”. As he usually is solo, he did a lot of moving around while letting the riffs fly. He didn’t take a break during the transition from “Flip Your Wig” into “I Apologize”, which are both Hüsker Dü songs, with the latter ending with a blistering solo that got the crowd going. Sugar’s “Hoover Dam”, “Stand Guard” and “See A Little Light” completed a rapid trifecta with Mould asking the audience how they were doing during another applause break. He then reflected on the current tour and mentioned how he’s heading over to the United Kingdom later this month before going into “Sinners and Their Repentances”.
He then mentioned that he’s getting so old that he forgets which songs are on which albums before proceeding to play “Walls In Time” off of his seventh album District Line that he put out in 2008. Mould remarked about how great of a time he was having on stage and then dove into four Hüsker Dü songs in a row with “Too Far Down”, “Never Talking To You Again”, “Hate Paper Doll” and “Hardly Getting Over It” with the latter increasing the crowd’s emotions. “Sunshine Rock”, “If I Can’t Change Your Mind”, “Siberian Butterfly” and “Something I Learned Today” capped off the performance with a blistering display. The room was three quarters of the way full at this point with everyone standing up and clamoring for more. Mould then delivered with “The Ocean” and “Makes No Sense At All” for a quasi-encore while never leaving the stage until the last riff.
While the crowd thought there might be a second encore, the lights came back on and the show was over but far from disappointing ... except for maybe the two guys who spent much of the show unsuccessfully yelling for Mould to play “Wishing Well.” The entire experience was great and Mould always puts on a fantastic live show whether it’s with his trio or by himself and, like everyone else that night, I wish he played longer but nearly two hours is good enough for me. If you haven’t been to a live music show at the Odeum yet, it’s well worth the trip and you can find out what’s happening there this summer by visiting greenwichodeum.com.
