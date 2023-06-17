NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Samantha “Sami” Ronci, with seemingly endless energy, is developing her singing talents to assist with promoting her nonprofit childhood cancer support program called “Sami’s Sendoffs.”
The 19-year-old sophomore at Roger Williams University has for nearly three years been sending care and support packages to children around the country. Now she plans to use her musical talents to help, too, for developing more awareness and donations.
“As I get to more audiences and more people, it will give me a chance to tell about what I’m doing and get support,” said Ronci, who in the last year has had several singing and guitar-playing gigs in local restaurants among four other jobs and activities.
Her non-profit’s inspiration was classmate, Ella Integlia, 14, who died in August 2019, from leukemia after a hard-fought fight, which brought remission at one point, yet returned without relenting the next time.
It tapped into a young adolescent’s percolating emotions and stirred her to want to help, to contribute and “to do something,” she said in an interview.
It led in 2020 to her starting “Sami’s Sendoffs” of baskets of cheer — whether toys, stuffed animals, Legos or other special things — that she sends to children fighting cancer. It helps them to keep up their spirits and know they remain in the hearts of many people, Ronci said.
More than 100 gift baskets have been sent around the country since starting her non-profit organization in early 2020 — and before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — and about six months after Integlia’s funeral.
Music, said Ronci, has become a natural outgrowth of developing both herself, her interests and her approaches to keeping her non-profit in front of people who can help or need its help. It also produced “lessons learned” she’s using now.
“Sami’s Sendoffs made me realize that with a lot of effort and concentration, I can make something happen and now I want to see what can happen with music,” said the RWU student who is majoring in psychology and criminal justice.
For those who know her, this “taking to the next level” of the nonprofit organization is part of her boundless enthusiasm and energy. Ronci said that on average she manages involvement in about five organizations and jobs that are fulfilling.
Each allows her to both promote her music and “Sami’s Sendoffs,” she said, as well as help others in a variety of ways. Music brings people together and that is part of an underlying goal of her nonprofit — bringing people together to help kids with cancer.
There’s also a desire these days for country music that draws an audience and plays to her interests in it, she said.
“Personally what I like about my music and the audience likes is my unique sound. It’s a raspy voice, mixed with a Bluegrass twist to it,” she said.
Her favorite singers, she said, are Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn as well as blends of Moranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Carly Pearce.
Yet, more than singing stars motivate this young woman. One was a local teacher and special friend. Ronci said she has found inspiration in her late elementary school teacher, Rae Hickey.
The two stayed connected long after the days at Fishing Cove Elementary School. Hickey died two years ago from pancreatic cancer at 62 years-old.
The teacher is an ever-present reminder of what can be possible to achieve, said Ronci, who pays tribute to her on her nonprofit’s website.
“After a year full of chick dances, lunch dates, and Rae telling Sami to, ‘kiss your brain,’ Sami and Rae’s friendship blossomed; and it has lasted, and will last forever. Rae’s wish was to be honored through Sami’s Sendoffs. We are honored to be spreading her light and living her wish,” the website statement says.
Ronci said that through her songwriting she has told the stories related to the lives of both Hickey and Ella Integlia. It also gives Ronci that chance to release those swirling emotions so clearly impacted by loss, she admits.
“When you are dealing with children with cancer, you realize how important it is to live in the moment, right now,” Ronci said with emphasis on the chief factor influencing emotions that drive her songwriting about those with a devastating disease.
Piedmont health systems in Georgia taps into songwriting as a way to cope with loss and stress.
“What have you been through?, What has cancer taken away from you?, What gifts has the cancer journey brought into your life?, How have you felt throughout the process? What has helped push you through this journey?”
Dennis Buttimer, M.Ed, RYT, a facilitator at Cancer Wellness at Piedmont, recommends turning these emotions into song lyrics.
“The process of turning your feelings and experiences into song lyrics can be very therapeutic,” says Buttimer. “It is irrelevant if you can sing or play an instrument. Instead, it is the process of tapping into your inner musician and allowing yourself to put down words that reveal your inner thoughts that truly serve as a transformative power.”
It is something Ronci wants to nurture in others and herself. Her first album on which she is still working has the tentative title “Stories Untold.”
“It’s ‘me to be.’ Like all these people I deal with, they need to be themselves, in the present and not worrying about what’s to come,” the young artist said.
