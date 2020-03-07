SOUTH KINGSTOWN — As nylon strings on 11 ukuleles were plucked and strummed, they brought that distinctive Hawaiian accent to an arrangement of voices belting out the lyrics of “When You’re Smiling.”
Echoing through the hallway at Brightview Commons assisted living, these musicians who also sing along with their songs also gave the melody a distinct South County stamp in this all-ukulele show.
Marie Garofano, who recently moved into the assisted living center and lived in Narragansett for more than 50 years, said the sounds and singing were wonderful.
“If you came in here down low and heard this, it makes you feel great,” she said. “Just having the opportunity to sing with them makes you feel great.”
Music, emotion, commitment and community cements this traveling troupe of ukulele players who are mostly retired themselves and devotees of what can easily be called “everyman’s” instrument because of its historic popularity and ease to play.
The ukulele is seeing a resurgence in the last decade as its sales have jumped from 501,000 in 2009 to nearly 1.8 million in 2018, according to Music Trades magazine. Those who rock the ukulele go by any assortment of names – ukulelist, uke phreak, ukel, ukester, ukestrator, ukemeister, uke-ist, ukulion. ukuleleist, ukulalien
These names and more people picking up the instrument might have even brought pause to Arthur Godfrey and Tiny Tim who made the ukulele a signature of their performances on television decades ago.
With the help of trendsetters and tastemakers, according to The Atlantic magazine, the ukulele is making a strong comeback that can be traced in large part to the instrument’s accessibility, affordability, YouTube popularity, and celebrity esteem.
The magazine pointed out that this isn’t the ukulele’s first brush with mass popularity. That came in the early jazz era of the 1920s and 1930s, before popular tastes turned to big band jazz, and later, rock and roll music and the electric guitar. The uke has a humble beginning.
“The instrument, with its four plastic strings and a short neck, originated in Europe and was introduced to Hawaii in 1879 when a Portuguese immigrant named Joao Fernandez jumped off the boat and started strumming and singing with his branguinha (a small guitar-like instrument, sometimes called the machete),” Atlantic noted.
“The crowd of Hawaiians were so impressed by his fingerboard prestidigitations that they called the instrument “ukulele,” which translates to “jumping flea.” Fernandez and the instrument became a local sensation, and the reigning monarch Kalakaua even learned how to play it. By 1900, the sound of the ukulele was ubiquitous across the Islands, where it was pronounced by Hawaiians as “oo-ku-lay-lay,” it said.
The Past Meets Present
There’s no argument among South County’s own that this history influenced their instrument and, as the magazine recounted an instructor saying, “Strum with your index finger or thumb—whatever feels good…There are no ukulele police.”
“It’s a heck of a lot of fun to play, but it’s a heck of a lot of fun to practice, too,” quipped Don Nuri of South Kingstown and one of the founding members of this small group called the South County Ukulaliens, or SoCo Ukes for short.
Many of the nearly 15 touring members of the South County Ukulaliens attribute their start to workshops at the nearby Kingston Library and the “In Bed By Ten” program during summer months that weekly brings scores of ukulele players to jam one night weekly at the library.
“I stumbled into that and said this is fantastic. There could be 60 people in the Kingston Library doing this,” said Jonathan Garber, a retired government worker and self-proclaimed player of “things with strings” for many years. These include the guitar, banjo and bass.
Nuri was also part of that Kingston group along with Rainbow Geller of Peace Dale, both also retired.
“One night I was invited to the Kingston library and someone let me hold a ukulele, and so I just continued and it makes me very happy. I need something uplifting in my life and music can do it,” said Geller.
She and Nuri suggested forming a smaller group, known now as South County Ukulaliens, so that those with an interest could continue to play together when the “In Bed By Ten” jam sessions ended in the fall.
With this start, the South County Ukulaliens, whether jamming or practicing with each other, meet Monday nights at the Pump House Music Works, 1464 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown.
They also travel around giving the uke its time for applause as they did one recent Sunday at Brightview Commons assisted living, which is adjacent to Route 1 and South County Commons.
It’s part of the mission of their work, they said, of providing free entertainment to assisted living residents, libraries, coffee houses, schools and “just about anyone else who will have us,” said Nuri.
In the front of the room is leader Fred Dorrance, a barber by day in Peace Dale, where’s he has had a shop for more than two decades. With sheet music on a stand and his ukulele in his hands, he gave instructions about timing and song list to the group.
He started to strum. Others in his band followed, some closely with the music, others with more variety. Their cacophony of voices rose.
When you’re smilin’
When you’re smilin’
The whole world, it smiles with you
When you’re laughin’
Babe, when you’re laughin’
Well, the sun comes shinin’ through
Residents tapped their feet. Others hummed into kazoos whose resonating membrane to sounds just like party favors blown at birthdays or other celebrations. And music can do that, too, as still others shook round coin-sized small tambourines with one hand.
And so the ukuleles revved-up the atmosphere with old favorites, including “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash and the 1925 California Ramblers song, which originally had a ukulele arrangement, called “Has Anybody Seen My Girl?” and popularly known as “Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue.”
As the notes pealed away from those nylon strings, smiles came to the faces of players and an appreciating audience unbound by time and remembering the songs from decades earlier.
Enjoyment Playing and Singing
For ukulele player Diane Acton of North Kingstown, Garofano’s sentiments hit squarely on the enjoyment she gets from traveling with the troupe.
“I like to sing, I was a kindergarten teacher and I know the power of music with children,” she said. “I thought that this was really cool that you could sit with a bunch of people and sing songs that you like and just have a good time. I enjoy the fun of it.”
Dorrance pointed out, “It’s a singing instrument, vaudeville, and everything, there always was an accompaniment to a singer so that you didn’t need a piano, you could get up there and sing.”
Devin Bender, 29, of Narragansett, is the youngest by far of the group. Although he has played the guitar, his sister in 2013 gave him a ukulele that has kicked off intense interest that now includes writing songs, playing duets, performing with other bands and raising money to buy ukuleles for others.
“Since then it’s become a very big emotional outlet for me and at some point it became my survival tool. It’s brought me so much peace and joy and helped navigate me through the tough times,” he said.
Gene McKee of Narragansett, another player in the band, said, “I was retired and was looking for something to do, so it filled a void a little bit. It is wonderful.” Mary Kehoe of Matunuck echoed a similar thought, “I do it mainly to keep busy, learning new things for the brain cells to keep active.”
Chris Smith of Wakefield said his family is musically inclined, but he wasn’t until his wife gave him a ukulele for father’s day and wanted him to learn to play “You Are My Sunshine” for their young granddaughter.
Nancy Fahrenholz of North Kingstown said a Hawaiian boyfriend many years ago turned her on to the ukulele and more recently she began taking classes in how to play.
Dale Silvia of Portsmouth said she grew up playing the accordion, but then stopped decades ago. About three years ago her husband bought her a ukulele, she said.
“I had no clue how to play this. So, he taught me two chords...just play the C and the F. So from that point, I went home, signed into Facebook, practiced, joined ukulele groups, took lessons from YouTube,” she said about what has made her a regular player.
Garber said it’s an equal opportunity instrument open to everyone. A few years ago, his 90-year-old mother, who lived in Washington state, heard he was making a guitar and asked him to make her a ukulele because she had seen some people playing it, he said.
Her health, however, took a turn for the worse and it was finished just in time to take to her bedside.
“She got to hear it, and hold it, but passed away shortly afterwards. While the family was gathering, we were playing ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and not a dry eye in the place,” he said about the scene with her ukulele that he built to also have an inlaid glow on wood to imitate sunshine to accent her name Sonnie.
“The culture and the history of the ukulele is that it’s a community instrument. You play in groups,” he said. It also has an absolving way for reliving stress, too, he added.
“You can have a really bad day. I guarantee you within 15 minutes, that’s all gone. You’re reset. It just makes all that go away.”
