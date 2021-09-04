WESTERLY, R.I. — Since a unanimous declaration by the United Nations in 1981, Sept. 21 has been recognized worldwide as the International Day of Peace, providing a day for all of humanity to commit to the idea of peace above all differences and contribute to reaching that goal.
Keeping with that spirit, the Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly’s theme for September is peace, with “Creating Joy: Imagining Peace” featuring pieces from a collection of the gallery’s over 40 artist members giving their take on the theme. Additionally two featured artists, photographers Ardie Harrison and Nancy Nielsen, have a collection of their work displayed in the main gallery.
“For the last couple of years we have consistently designated September as Peace Month and we have some fun prize money donated by the International City of Peace, which is in Westerly, so we have a benefactor for the show,” artist member Jane Rollins said. “These are all separately laid out from the main gallery exhibit, so for these (artists), people will vote for their favorite and the 10 most voted on pieces will receive $100 each and that’s how it goes. Every piece that’s in here will have an artist statement that shows why this piece is relative to the theme.”
As for the main gallery, while both artists at photographers, their styles vary greatly. Harrison takes more real life stills of animals, places and people while Nielsen takes inspiration from nature and goes in a more abstract direction.
For Harrison, his inspiration comes from his favorite time of day, the early morning.
“I am a person who loves to go out early in the morning, so I‘ve got a collection of pictures from the morning,” Harrison said. “I’ve got birds, I’ve got a fox den that I sat on, early morning flowers, multiple sunrises, but I just love seeing that first line of the day and what it might bring me.”
Harrison said he never goes out with a particular shot in mind, he more so captures what comes in front of him.
“I don’t go out and shoot a particular subject, but I go out to a particular area and see what’s there and what excites me is what you say,” Harrison said. “It doesn’t always come in on film, but it’s a delight to see.”
Harrison’s pieces come from all over, from Hilton Head, South Carolina to Barcelona, Spain to around Eastern Connecticut and South County, the latter more so over the past year.
“The birds that are in my show are from Hilton Head, I spent a month in Hilton Head,” Harrison said. “I travel a lot, but because of COVID, most of these are local. I live up by the (Connecticut College) Arboretum, so a lot of the flower shots are actually from the wildflower garden. The Fox is actually from my neighborhood. There was a den there about 10 years ago that I sat on and took pictures and here she had a den this year and it was a delight to watch the foxes play in the early morning. It’s like watching puppies, it’s just a wonderful thing.“
Additionally Harrison also contributed a piece to the “Creating Joy” gallery titled “Lotus Rising.”
“I included the lotus because of the symbolic meaning of the lotus, but it’s a backside of the lotus, it’s rising up out and you’re seeing the backside of it, so you’re seeing a different perspective and that’s what will bring peace is when people have the vision I’m seeing something that’s different and enjoying it instead of criticizing it,” Harrison said.
As for Nielsen, her inspiration first came from an “out of the box” which she says taught her to view her surroundings in a different light and sees her works as inspiring the viewer to also to a chance to view things in a different light, bringing a sense peace and happiness.
A self-professed collector of beach treasures, Nielsen takes much of her inspiration from the beach and nature and frames her works to leave viewers pondering the subject’s origin by looking at just pieces of a subject rather than the whole thing, capturing details enhanced by the refraction and reflection of light to make “the ordinary the extraordinary,” as she puts it.
The galleries debuted to the public Wednesday and run through the rest of the month, with an opening reception taking place at their gallery, located within the old Westerly Station at 14 Railroad Ave, Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The gallery is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, visit westerlyarts.com.
