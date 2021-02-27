SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — There’s change in the air at the historic Helme House, home to the South County Art Association for over 75 years, as the gallery has shut down for the next month to undergo renovations that will see the building’s front windows uncovered for the first time in 50 years and the addition of a panel system to increase hanging space for pieces in the gallery.
“One of the things that, of course, we need is wall space to hang paintings,” SCAA Executive Director Kathleen Carland said. “Another thing that we value is natural light for art and for viewing art. It’s also very beautiful to have natural light, so we basically just decided that the walls had been covering the front windows in both of the galleries and we thought COVID would be the perfect opportunity for us to really get behind this project, really to take the walls down, look at the windows and do some restoration on those windows.”
The restoration effort is even more important now, as it serves a double purpose: Along with allowing more natural light into the gallery, the windows will be able to be opened to allow for better airflow, especially as art classes have moved back into the gallery during non-gallery hours.
“We take our responsibility very seriously about preserving the two historic buildings that we have, which is always a challenge. We had completed about three years of window restoration in the other two buildings, we painted the exterior and did some other internal renovations in the gift shop and office, so it was a natural progression for us to start looking at this next project, which just had added urgency because of the pandemic,” Carland said. “It’s the right thing to do, but with the pandemic air filtration really just ratcheted it up to the top of the list.”
Additionally, as Exhibitions Director Jason Fong said, the SCAA Board of Directors hopes the open windows will lead to more exposure to passerbys.
“They were thinking that we would be better served if we had more visual interest from the street, trying to get some views into the gallery from the outside and to try to make it more inviting for people to come in,” Fong said.
While the SCAA is currently paying for the project out of pocket, Carland says they have applied for grants to help fund the renovations and allow them to do some further work.
“We’ve written a grant to the Champlin Foundation and they are submitting one to the Rhode Island Foundation Potter Fund for the work and other things that we want to accomplish. Like, if we can get the Champlin grant, we will add air conditioning to the gallery,” Carland said. “But these things are going to take some time, so we wanted to get the project started. And we framed the grant accordingly, so that they would know we’re going ahead with it because it’s a necessity, so if we get it funded it’ll be really just paying us back for the money that we’re putting into it... we’re moving ahead with the program and applying to funders to support it.”
When the renovations wrap up March 20, Carland says one of the things she’s most excited for is being able to have more space for art classes in an environment conducive to students’ artistic creativity.
“A gallery as a learning environment is a highly valued space. People really respond well to it; it’s really inspiring for students to be learning in that type of space. We hope that we can add wall space through these panels so that we can accept more art going forward, so the artists and the community will benefit from not just the viewing experience — which will be much more enjoyable — but to be able to see additional amounts of art on the walls and the panels, so we’re excited about it,” Carland said. “When you’re in a dark place like this long-term pandemic, you need to have this realization of how much you value what you have and what you do, and you want to be able to enhance that as much as possible. I feel that we, really by undertaking this project now, is really that opportunity.”
As for Fong, he said he hopes the additional natural light will allow for an even better viewing opportunity.
“We’re hoping for a more pleasing environment on the inside and more natural light. We’re hoping that it will increase street traffic to some degree, just get more people in to see the shows,” Fong said. “Hopefully if people can see what’s going on in here from the outside, maybe they’ll actually get curious enough and stop in.”
The Helme House gallery is closed through March 20. The next show slated to run at the SCAA is the annual Open Juried Paint, Print and Drawing Exhibition, which debuts March 25 and will run through April 17.
SCAA Works Featured on ‘This Old House’
Frequent visitors to the SCAA with a keen eye may have noticed something familiar in the latest episode of “This Old House” Sunday on PBS, as artwork from the gallery was featured in the reveal of finished restoration work done on a Queen Anne Victorian cottage in Narragansett.
“One of our staff members was contacted by the interior designer on the show and they asked us to provide some artwork for the staging of the final unload and the magazine shoot, so we thought it was a great opportunity and we definitely thought some of our members would love the opportunity to have their work displayed to a wider audience, so it just kind of happened organically,” Fong said. “There were several members that we contacted whose work we thought was of the highest quality. We tried to include several different (types of) media, so we had some photography, we had paintings, we had some drawings and pastels.”
The final choices for what went on display were made by the show’s interior designer, while the pieces were hung by Fong and Assistant Director Jen Ferry.
“We brought quite a bit of work over and she selected the final pieces,” Fong said. “In fact, some of the pieces we just happened to (have) in the gallery at the time and we sent her pictures and she fell in love with those, so we brought some of those from the gallery.”
Fong said he was grateful for the unique opportunity to promote the work displayed at the SCAA and crafted by its members.
“Well, it was definitely a new experience for us. We have not done anything like that before,” Fong said. “It was a great opportunity; it was a lot of fun. Our artists whose work was going to be featured on the show were very excited, and I think it all came together pretty well. We were thrilled to have the exposure and to be able to do that project, and we’re definitely hoping that maybe that will open up some more opportunities in the future for us and our members.”
For more information on “This Old House,” or to watch the latest episode, visit their website, thisoldhouse.com. For more information on the South County Art Association, visit their website, southcountyart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.