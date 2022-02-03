Marty Podskoch likes to travel and likes history, and he even likes Rhode Island so much he has published a guide to exploring all of the state’s 39 towns and cities.
“I love to travel so I want to spread the word. Connecticut has such fantastic places and people need to check out Rhode Island, too,” said Podskoch, author of “The Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring RI” and a similar book about the Nutmeg State.
The interesting part about this book on the Ocean State is that its heart is his collection of stories — written by local residents — about the attractions and a little history of the state’s communities.
“People really liked doing it and telling people why they should stop and check out their town,” he told The Independent this week in an interview following a presentation at the Kingston Public Library.
This self-published book offers a brief, but succinct tease, for anyone who wants to plan day trips to explore the varieties of communities and even local cultures that the Ocean State has to offer.
“This state has everything — the mountains, the beautiful seashore, the Narragansett Bay,” Podskoch said, giving a short take on what the collection of descriptions convey.
How It Started
The concept, according to Podskoch, grew out of a 1950s magazine article by Arthur W. Peach – and a subsequently formed “club” – focused on visiting all of Vermont’s 251 cities and towns.
As Podskoch later traveled throughout the Adirondacks and Connecticut writing historical books, he said he marveled at the diversity of villages, cities, rivers, lakes, mountains, and seashores.
He noted that he wanted to entice people travel to these places and explore both the popular and of-the-beaten path communities. This resulted in his writing two travel books: “The Adirondack 102 Club” and «The Connecticut 169 Club.”
Meanwhile, he also researched and wrote a book titled, “Rhode Island Conservation Corps Camps: History, Memories & Legacy of the CCC.”
The CCC, part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program, was active in the 1930s and early 1940s.
Work on “The Rhode Island 39 Club Book” began afterward in December 2020.
For this day trippers travel guide, Podskoch said he worked with 45 contributors including librarians, historians, historical society members, free-lance writers, public officials, college professors, town citizens, and Chamber of Commerce officers.
“The whole thing is to make sure people visit and talk to people and not just drive through,” said Podskoch, whose a retired teacher whose focus - not surprisingly - was reading and history. An East Hampton, CT, resident, he said his familiarity with the Ocean State took him there after a book about his home state.
His website touts the book revealing “the quaint splendor of the town of Little Compton in southeastern Rhode Island to the great ocean beaches of Charlestown and Westerly.”
His plug for his book points to forests and parks, the many variety of stone walls throughout land across the state, old barns, homes dating to the 1700s, Narragansett Bay attractions and the bustling city of Providence with varied ethnic restaurants, parks and museums.
Each of the chapters includes a brief history of the city or town along with a list of local landmarks, restaurants and other places to visit.
The 104-page book — a very short read that could take you on some long trips around the state — can be purchased for $21.95 at local bookstores, including Wakefield Books in the Wakefield Mall, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
“It doesn’t matter what age people are or what means of transportation people use to get there,” Podskoch said. “The whole idea is to get people to see the many beautiful places in their state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.