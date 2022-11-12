As the temperatures start to drop and the holidays are rapidly approaching, the Kingston-based Fayerweather Craft Guild is preparing for their fourth fresh evergreen Christmas wreath workshop to allow crafters to adorn their homes in the festive spirit.
Not only is Ursula Brandl, President of Fayerweather Craft Guild, going to be teaching workshop attendees on how to build the wreaths, she will be foraging the fresh evergreens from the farm she lives on. From a variety of shrubs and trees, including pines, cedars, firs and holly, Brandl believes the fresh evergreen provides a unique twist to the well-beloved holiday wreath.
“The décor on our front door welcomes our friends and family,” Brandl said. “Welcome them with a unique custom-made wreath that shows how much you care.”
Fayerweather Craft Guild will be hosting two mixed evergreen wreath making workshops on Sunday, November 13 and Sunday, November 20. Both workshops start at noon and will take one to two hours. Brandl’s goal is to have 10 to 12 people sign up for each workshop.
During the workshops, crafters will get the chance to choose the type of evergreen and the shape they want. Brandl said she teaches wreath building using a “simple method,” meaning the evergreens get bundled and tied to a wireframe. These wireframes, which Brandl provides, range from round, square, heart and candy cane.
“I usually bring about ten different types of evergreens ranging in color from a yellowish green to a grayish blue,” Brandl said. “The large variety of evergreens is what makes the wreath so special and interesting.”
Once the wreath is assembled, crafters can add the final touches of pinecones and bows. Brandl said she brings a variety of ribbons to help make the perfect custom bow to complete the wreath.
Brandl said she provides all supplies for the craft but notes some crafters may want to bring their own gardening gloves as some of the evergreens are “prickly.”
No matter their previous crafting experience, Brandl said the project is for all levels. She said it’s a craft that should simply make the crafter feel cheerful once it’s completed.
“The most rewarding thing about teaching others to craft is seeing the joy in their face when they admire their finished project,” she said.
Brandl said one of the main joys of teaching the craft in a workshop style is that participants build off each other’s energies and take the craft to the next level.
“It’s also fun to craft in a group, share ideas and give one another suggestions,” Brandl said. “The comradery within the group makes the crafting enjoyable.”
For the past 57 years, the Fayerweather Craft guild has been sharing and teaching crafts to the greater Kingston community. Brandl said it is an “honor and privilege” to be a member, teacher and President. She is looking forward to another successful wreath workshop.
“Fall is a beautiful time of year. Spending time outdoors, creating something new, as the leaves fall and the days get shorter is uplifting,” Brandl said. “I teach this workshop because it makes people feel good.”
The workshops will be held at the Fayerweather Craft Guild located at 1859 Mooresfield Road, Kingston, RI 02881. To sign up for the workshops, participants can visit the Craft Guild to register in-person or call 401-789-9072 during their business hours of Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.
