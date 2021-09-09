Jeremy Kittel can do a lot of things with the violin and viola. He can collaborate with singer-songwriters, jazz musicians and even rock bands. He can be a soloist in an orchestra and he can also make the soundtrack for a video game. Kittel’s versatility is incredible and his prolific discography gives it a lot of credibility. With his string band Kittel & Co., he’ll be performing at Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield on Saturday evening at 7pm as part of the group’s northeast tour.
We had a talk ahead of the show about his older brother’s influence on him, always growing and learning, how he got into the video game field and being excited to perform some new music with his band.
Rob Duguay: How did you get into playing the violin and the viola? Do you come from a musical family and you naturally gravitated to the instrument?
Jeremy Kittel: When I was young as a five year old kid, it was pretty simple. My older brother played music when he was around seven and I thought it was cool and I wanted to be like him. I started playing and then I just got deeper and deeper into it and deeper and deeper into music in general. That’s continued to this day, I just love music so much. I love working in music and composing and learning and performing all of these different things so it’s always been a huge part of my life ever since then.
I wasn’t born in the circus, a family of string players or anything like that. We were just encouraged to play an instrument as kids with my sister, my brother and myself so we did.
RD: You’ve worked with the likes of Ben Sollee, Yo-Yo Ma, Jon Batiste and My Morning Jacket along with a bunch of others. Who would you say is the most challenging musician you’ve ever collaborated with?
JK: I think you learn so much playing with other people, especially the ones you mentioned. There are specific things that each of those projects or gigs have taught me and when you’re young learning music there are challenges. Sometimes you don’t play fast enough, you don’t understand the chord changes enough and/or you have to be able to literally make it sound clean on a technical level regardless of what your instrument might be. I think with the more you play music, the broader goal is communicating something musically that is moving and have it become an expression. It’s not bogged down too much by this or that but really makes something that’s real and honest while having it mean something to you and the listener.
That kind of comes down to composition in the classical world or production in the world of rock and pop and the choices you make with how you put sound together. I’ve been challenged not just by folks like that who are icons who’ve I’ve been fortunate to work with, but also just friends. The guys in my band and people who push me at various times to go back again, especially working with My Morning Jacket. Getting into the aesthetic of a different artist and trying to understand what their musical world is like is certainly helpful with my own approach because I get to experience the different musical paradoxes. Then I take it back with me and now it’s part of what I do, so I would definitely say My Morning Jacket.
RD: That’s a really cool perspective to have. You’ve also performed as a soloist with many orchestras including the Detroit Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, and Rochester Philharmonic. When it comes to being in this setting with a lot of other musicians, do you find yourself having to be more patient in a way that you have to wait for your turn to go along with the structure of a song?
JK: I just love orchestral music, the sound of an orchestra in person is so amazing. To be up there with full 3-D sound all around you in real time is incredible. If the piece is good, it’s written well and the orchestra is experienced and plays together a lot then it’s pretty thrilling. It’s really something, you get that timpani going, you got some horns, you have the woodwinds and strings. People talk about classical music as being in dire straits sometimes but I look at film music these days like Star Wars to even Disney musicals from the ‘90s and it’s all in there.
It’s all part of stuff, even in modern pop music there are string instruments being used all the time so it’s very much alive. It’s totally thrilling and it’s like any other band, it’s not that different in a way from being in a folk rock band, a funk band or something like that. There’s different musical vocabularies and ways of dealing with rhythm but you’re still trying to make sound together in a really locked in, meaningful way.
RD: I can totally see that with an orchestra. You’ve kind of alluded to it with the soundtracks for films, but you’ve also done music for the video games Starcraft II: Heart Of The Swarm, Epic Mickey 2 and Infamous 2. How did you get into this particular field and how would you describe the experience of making music for these games?
JK: I’ve worn a lot of hats. On a record, I might record, I might compose and arrange, I might produce and/or I might do all three or any one of those or two. The video game aspect started when I was living in California pretty close to George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch and they have all of these string sessions there. There’s a lot of members from the San Francisco Symphony coming in to do them and they’ll do a lot of music from video game soundtracks. Then some friends of mine started getting into some other sessions in the area with smaller groups like string quartets and whatnot.
These days I’ll record from home and I especially did during the pandemic. Sometimes I’ll be producing a project or recording or arranging. I’ll be honest with you, I usually play on those projects so I’m not just composing for them.
RD: It’s been a few years since you put out your last solo album, “Whorls,” back in 2018 so can we expect a new album from you in the future?
JK: I’ve been doing a lot of writing over the past several months and I’m so excited to get together with the guys, who are some amazing musicians, to play this new music. In the songwriting aspect, there’s some new sounds and every time you make a body of work you’ve grown and learned different things. I’m really excited for this new batch and I’m looking forward to seeing where it leads, so that’s what’s going on. We’re going to be playing some of the new material that we’ll be recording soon and there’s also some collaborating I’ve done with my friend Aoife O’Donovan who is an excellent singer-songwriter and we’re going to be touring together a little bit as well. It’s her with a string quartet and I did all the arrangements and stuff for that so I’m excited to get out there a bit more.
