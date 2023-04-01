The path to building a new public safety complex in North Kingstown has taken many paths and been delayed for several years. But now, just as the town appears ready to begin a process to ask voters to support a potential bond for a new high school, town officials are looking to make their pitch than a new public safety complex is no longer something that can be delayed. In an interview with the Independent this week, NK Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said the town's current facility "is done with its useful life" and said he is looking to "educate voters and taxpayers on this and invite them to call me to arrange a tour." The NK Town Council on Monday, meanwhile, approved the first step in the process, expressing support for officials to start researching what the true cost of a bond proposal for the bond — estimated to potentially cost upwards of $30 million — might look like. Should NK voters support a potential $30 million bond to build a new public safety complex? Why or why not? Let us know below.

