WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In “White Lies and Other Colors,” local author Jill Moretti, a Wakefield resident, keeps the reader guessing as the medical mystery winds like a corkscrew deeper into a family’s bewildering pathology.
Intricate and complex issues in medicine, much less psychotherapy, can be wrapped in many layers of even just one onion. Therapist Moretti peels them back with engaging details in this dissection of Munchausen Syndrome by proxy.
“It’s quite rare, at least as far as we know, and it involves parents, almost always the mother, subjecting their child to abuse in order to garner attention for themselves,” Moretti, 68, explained in an email interview this week.
“I think it’s difficult to imagine how this could happen and the denial that it could happen makes it especially difficult to detect and then intervene,” she added.
Yet, she and colleagues had that experience of unraveling such an incident and it provided the basis for a part real and part fictional account of a parent and child relationship in this mystery novel.
A clinical nurse practitioner and therapist with over 30 years of experience, Moretti through this novel introduces a pediatrician and a determined psychotherapist who search for a diagnosis to save a child who presents with a growing list of baffling symptoms.
The professionals find themselves at a dead end as the six-year-old inches toward death.
Moretti skillfully weaves multiple threads to deal with the mystery including how a family’s pathology and a woman’s unique metaphysical gift further assist specialists in unraveling a web of lies to try to save the little girl.
“One of the ways things came to be investigated in the novel was through a character that has visions,” Moretti said.
“In my practice, I have encountered several people and heard multiple instances of people having psychic experiences, so this was not a stretch for me,” she added.
It also brings into play the experiences of professionals who have either studied or experienced situations involving potential Munchausen Syndrome by proxy.
The Mayo Clinic points to the real-life difficulty of dealing with the disease also called Factitious disorder.
It is a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick, by purposely getting sick or by self-injury. Factitious disorder also can happen when family members or caregivers falsely present others, such as children, as being ill, injured or impaired, the clinic said on its website.
Munchausen by proxy is a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care. The caregiver may create or exaggerate a child’s symptoms in several ways.
They may simply lie about symptoms, alter tests (such as contaminating a urine sample), falsify medical records, or they may induce symptoms through various means, such as poisoning, suffocating, starving, and causing infection.
People with the disorder go to great lengths to hide their deception, so it may be difficult to realize that their symptoms are part of a serious mental health disorder, it said.
They continue with the deception, even without receiving any visible benefit or reward or when faced with objective evidence that doesn’t support their claims.
Factitious disorder symptoms can range from mild (slight exaggeration of symptoms) to severe (previously called Munchausen syndrome). The person may make up symptoms or even tamper with medical tests to convince others that treatment, such as high-risk surgery, is needed.
Factitious disorder is challenging to identify and hard to treat. However, medical and psychiatric help are critical for preventing serious injury and even death caused by the self-harm typical of this disorder.
And this disease gives first-time book author Moretti the right blend of truth with fiction to engage readers. Her novel was published by Ebook Bakery in Narragansett.
Michael Grossman, editor and owner of the self-publishing production house, noted that her characterizations, from family to patients, are complex and multi-dimensional.
“(They) make her mystery compelling and her villains — and there are several — interesting to follow,” he said, adding, “Jill is good at weaving diverse plot threads involving characters from all walks of life.”
Moretti has been a nurse for 47 years, with 33 years as an advanced practice psychiatric nurse, doing psychotherapy as well as psychopharmacology, in which she follows patients for months or years.
Grossman said, “Her understanding of mental disorders becomes the engine that drives (this) first novel.”
As a disease that seems to reverse basic parental instincts, he said, it makes the mystery all the more complex. Moretti also uses her medical knowledge to offer readers an unusual view of therapy and illness.
“We see sessions as seen by a nurse who is the therapist as she watches and tries to diagnose her patient. She does this without getting bogged down in medical terms — so the mystery is accessible to a lay reader,” he said.
This novel, Moretti said, was eight years in the making, with delays or set asides as work and family issues arose. Eventually, her attention returned to the book as more time became available.
“I was free to write, and generally did so early in the morning before the day pulled at me,” she noted about still continuing her professional responsibilities. She also sought the help of a writer’s group that gave her direction and confidence, she said.
With it, Moretti said, also came “a lot of rereading to remember what I had written so many years previously, but I enjoy the editing process and it was fun.”
Is there another book yet left inside her? It seems so, but perhaps not about medicine.
“I might try writing for adolescents, especially girls, as I think they’re really struggling since the pandemic. I’m hopeful they can put phones down and read something that might be helpful and entertaining,” she said.
