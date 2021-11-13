WESTERLY, R.I. — Through its “Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures” exhibit, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is hoping to help its community get an early start on holiday shopping.
“Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures” is the gallery’s November exhibit — the co-op hosts a new one each month — and it’s focused on affordable holiday gifts, said Jane Rollins, chair of the gallery’s publicity committee.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 28 and is open Wednesdays to Sundays during regular gallery hours. Shoppers can find Christmas cards, pottery, glass creations, jewelry and more, Rollins said.
Everything for sale is by an artist who is juried into the gallery, Rollins said. About 60 individuals’ work will be on display, and they all set their own prices.
One of those artists is Linda King, who has three pieces available in “Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures.” King specializes in seascapes made out of acrylic-as-watercolor and collage, she said.
In making seascapes, King draws on her lived experience. She used to live on the water and was constantly boating to places like Block Island and Martha’s Vineyard.
And she’s drawn to collaging because she enjoys the work and likes the texture of the final product. Her process typically involves painting, then putting some paper over the paint, then painting over it again, she said.
Seascape collages aren’t the only ocean-themed work King does: She also paints nautical charts, which she said are popular among gallery patrons as well.
“I enjoy (painting nautical charts), because when I look at the different places on the chart, I know I’ve been there,” King said. “It’s a little nostalgia, I guess.”
King is among the exhibit’s juried members, all of whom can exhibit any work they’ve created. Another juried artist, Anna Shaw of Mystic, Connecticut, chose to display her photography.
Shaw, a former professional photographer, sometimes sells straight photography and other times uses PhotoShop to alter her works, frequently making them more abstract, she said.
Shaw called Small Treasures, Simple Pleasures “not the usual kind of show,” but said that’s part of its appeal.
“This show is nice because it’s mostly smaller, less expensive, and so people can pick up Christmas presents,” Shaw said. “That’s always nice. It helps us all.”
In fact, offering “more affordable art” is a primary goal of the exhibit, Rollins said. But there’s also a fundraising component to it: The gallery sets up a donation drive each year, and both artists and patrons typically contribute to it.
This year, the co-op will take donations of art supplies for children that they’ll bring to the Jonnycake Center of Westerly in time for the center’s holiday gift-giving, Rollins said.
“Community” is central to the gallery – not only do its members give back to their community through its donation program, but the co-op itself is very community-focused. Rollins said its members are responsible for setting up and taking down exhibits, staffing shows, and doing other work around the gallery.
Artist Jillian Kelshaw, whose work is included in Small Measures, Simple Treasures, was drawn to the co-op because of that community. The Coventry resident said she joined the gallery about a year ago as a way to network with – and learn from – more experienced artists.
Kelshaw specializes in art that changes color depending on the angle from which the viewer is looking at it, she said. For example, in a piece with pink flowers, those flowers could become purple depending on the angle.
Though she’s only about four years into her art career, Kelshaw said she’s hoping to patent her color-changing technique. She credits some of her growth as an artist to the community she’s found at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, which she said has allowed her to grow her network within the field.
“The purpose of the cooperative is that each artist fulfills a certain duty within the gallery – whether it’s, like, for me it’s website, other people do the hangings committees, and so forth,” Kelshaw said. “So when someone goes to buy a piece from one of our artists, it’s really supporting the community and supporting a new generation of artists.”
The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will end the year with a final exhibit in December, before returning in 2022 to celebrate its 30th anniversary with exhibits themed around the gallery’s history and its community of Westerly.
