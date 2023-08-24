SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Aspiring actors get their starts in community theater and that’s the opportunity Courthouse Center for the Arts is giving local youth.
Tonight through Sunday, the venue will present a Broadway revue of songs and skits by children in its summer theater program.
“To witness the lives of the children change and the family lives change for the better because of the training is priceless,” said Mariann Almonte, Courthouse’s executive director.
The programs, which also run yearlong, last about six to eight weeks for children and parents looking for some tryouts in the performing arts so that young people get a sense of whether to continue to pursue this interest.
Courthouse offers these theater classes free for anyone from ages five through 21 and for all abilities and learning levels. It works toward increasing cognitive learning skills, voice and speaking abilities, lessening anxiety, social skills building, and other positive reinforcement, as well as introducing students to the basic building blocks of performance for the stage, Almonte explained.
Through an exploration of the tools of the child, their voice, body, and emotion, the program not only helps performers create stage presence and awareness, but encourages individual expression, she added.
So how does this create practical things learned? Almonte provided a long list.
Set creation and breakdown, acting, writing, singing, dancing choreography, theater assistant training for older children, costume design, prop use, staging, performance and scripted and improvisational acting are among the theater-specific skills.
Then there are the personal development aspects, she said.
These include responsibility, improved self-esteem and confidence, self-awareness, sharing, project management, appreciation of diversity, Respect and understanding, teamwork, self-confidence, problem-solving and collaboration, and cooperation.
For young people grappling with mental health issues, the classes can help with the improvement of moods, lifting of depression, lessening anxiety and creating stronger emotional processing and coping skills.
“Our small classes help to increase the children’s cognitive learning abilities, therefore, making them smarter in many other areas,” she said.
Various studies have emphasized Almonte’s point that classes of mixed students of all abilities help with improvements in those having some developmental struggles.
The use of inclusive theater arts activities offers numerous potential benefits to children using augmentative and alternative communication (AAC). The activities may provide an effective context to promote communication, social interaction, and artistic expression, John McCarthy and Janice Light wrote in the Journal of Augmentative and Alternative Communication.
Improvisational acting has also produced changes in children suffering from self-esteem issues.
Fifty-two elementary schoolchildren participated in an after-school program and were randomly assigned to take improv classes or study hall, switching halfway through the academic year, according to the Journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts in a 2020 study.
Self-concept was tested three times and results revealed a significant positive effect of improv classes on self-concept, but only for those students who began with a relatively lower level of self-concept, the study reported.
“This positive effect of gains in self-concept following improv classes was maintained over time. These findings support claims that educational theater in the form of improvisational classes has a positive effect on self-concept in children, specifically for those children with relatively lower self-concept,” it said.
For Almonte, getting the word out about the program involves several steps.
“Recruiting consists of getting the posters and info out to the schools, Facebook, Courthouse’s website, our 11,000-patron email blast,” she said, adding that in this process the theater also recruits an instructor.
Classes run year-round and summer camps are offered during the weekdays of the summer months, with classes held each week and Saturdays.
“Every child has some kind of a transformation that is truly astonishing for me to witness. The parents call or pull me aside to thank me for the happiness changes and for doing better in school, or singing,” she said.
