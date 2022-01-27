PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “Tiny Beautiful Things,” currently in production by Trinity Repertory Company, is just that: A play comprising a slew of tiny, beautiful moments that add up to meaningful things — an example of a sum being greater than its parts.
The play is actor/writer Nia Vardalos’ adaptation of a book with the same title by Cheryl Strayed, author also of a memoir, “Wild,” which was made into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon.
“Tiny Beautiful Things” started as essays Strayed wrote as “Sugar,” an anonymous advice columnist for an online magazine. Her style was to draw on personal experiences to give the letter writers perspective and different ways to think about their own problems. The essays were collected into a book, and then adapted for the play.
Queries run the gamut of life, from how to go on living after tragedy, “learning how to care again” after a shattering experience, sorting out confusion, and forgiving. It’s not always sadness that prompts a letter; sometimes the situations are humorous, notably one signed by Sexy Santa.
At Trinity Rep, five actors play letter writers of all ages and genders, stepping forward as they voice the words in their letters, and unburdening themselves in frank, heartfelt, often painful and sometimes hilarious ways.
Our empathy — and that’s what it is, a step beyond sympathy — is the result of cast members’ realistic work in a succession of tiny (in the sense of brief), beautiful portrayals.
Leading this fabulous cast are Trinity company members Phyllis Kay, whose impeccable timing serves her in both funny and serious moments; Brian McEleney, whose emotions are written so clearly on his face; and Stephen Berenson, who transforms himself when playing a range of ages.
Joining them are guest artists Marcel Mascaró, who puts body and soul into the role, and Jenna Lea Scott, memorable for her expression of indignation.
The crux of the play — and the storytelling — rests with Angela Brazil as Sugar, and she is infallibly convincing, whether revealing her personal saga or finding the words, emotions and suggestions to offer her letter writers. She holds our attention from beginning to end in an engaging performance that makes Strayed’s words resonate.
Also interesting is Baron E. Pugh’s set. Designed like the interior of a 20th century post office, it is a great backdrop that also suggests more, like the idea of letters being written on paper and physically mailed.
Then there is the music, composed and performed by Gunner Manchester, a Brown University/Trinity Rep master’s degree student. The music is front and center as Manchester sings an opening, evocative song, and plays violin, but it’s when we’re not even thinking about musical accompaniment and suddenly it’s heard, underscoring an emotion, that it is so effective.
All this comes together in about 90 minutes, non-stop to an uplifting ending. The emotional imprint, however, persists, in a positive way — like good advice.
Performances of “Tiny Beautiful Things” continue through Feb. 13, in the downstairs theater at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 351-4242, or online at www.trinityrep.com. Information on the play and associated events, including Prologue discussions before performances and a sensory-friendly performance, are available at www.trinityrep.com/beautiful. Details of Trinity Rep’s health and safety protocol are at www.trinityrep.com/health.
