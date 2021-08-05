SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On Saturday night, Leslie Grimes belted out her gutsy blues from the outdoor tent at the Pump House Music Works. She let people know that the blues were alive and well in South County.
Her group, Cee Cee and the Riders, is a rhythm and blues band with blends of rock and swing. The music called out Saturday night to the variety of fans or even those who just stopped by the catch them for the first time.
“It puts you in a good mood, even if it’s the blues,” said Margie Thurber, of North Scituate, who came with some local friends, including Nikki Munroe, for the outdoor show.
Thurber’s husband, Earle, tagged along. He’s a mental health therapist who liked the lyrics and the rocking sound from Matt Bruneau on guitar, Mike Rand on harmonica, Roy Sauvageau on bass and Dave Watson on drums.
“I don’t really know why, but I like it. Maybe because it’s a way of putting a sorrowful life into something positive. It’s like turning lemons into lemonade,” he said about the music whose lyrics tell of many of life’s trials and tribulations.
Banging Out Blues
The Newport-based band has played the area for just about five years and was pulled together by Bruneau who played with Big Cat Blues until it disbanded.
“I kind of got hooked on the blues with Chuck Berry when I was growing up in Portsmouth,” said Bruneau about the driving force behind his reasons for playing in this blues band.
It’s also a style that hooked Sauvageau. He has recently returned to the stage after fighting some serious bouts of cancer.
“He’s doing amazing. He lives to play,” said Grimes, who with Sauvageau and the others brought out songs from Big Momma Thornton, Bonnie Raitt and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Dan Collins, who owns the Pump House, told The Independent that Rand approached him about bringing Cee Cee and the Riders to his stage.
“I Iiked their music. I listened to their CD and I was compelled to bring them in,” he said.
His venue continues to be one of the popular places for outdoor live music in South County. And if all goes well into the fall, he hopes to bring the music indoors for the first time in over a year.
“I recently had our first indoor concert and hope to continue it in the fall and winter,” he said, but was realistic that any social distancing larger than three feet could end those plans.
Since COVID restrictions nearly went away a few months ago, the Pump House ramped up its outdoor concerts.
“I feel like it’s gone well,” Collins said, noting that his new tent for an outdoor stage as well as another for the audience has made the setting more comfortable for those attending and musicians.
That wasn’t lost on the more than 40 people listening to Cee Cee and the Riders. Al Olsen, who performs at Java Madness on Salt Pond Road, stopped by to hear the Confounding Fathers rock band that opened for the Riders.
“I’ve known this band for a long time and the people who play in it. They are part of the South County community of musicians,” said Olsen, who was sitting next to Brian Thomas of Peace Dale and a member of Psych 9, which recently released an album.
On the stage, Grimes pushed hard with deep from the belly resonance singing loudly, “Goodness, gracious, great balls of fire.” Many members of the audience took to dancing in the grass and on a nearby gravel road.
Nikki Munroe of Wakefield was one of them.
“I came here with my lovely friends,” she said, pointing to a picnic table filled with several buddies, then pointed to the stage, adding, “and I came here to hear my other lovely friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.