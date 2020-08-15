SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In early June, South Kingstown school librarian Martha Badigian started making a list of diverse books she wanted to add to the library collections at Wakefield Elementary School and Peace Dale Elementary School.
“Back in the spring, after George Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, many of us were looking for something concrete that we could do to help make change,” Badigian said. “As a children’s librarian I knew exactly what to do. For a long time, librarians have had an eye toward diversity when building collections, but last spring, it felt like we had to do a lot more, a lot faster.”
But Badigian had limited resources to get the project rolling. She reached out to the community, and received offers of help within 30 minutes from local parents Margaret Hayden and Alison Kates.
“They are each community powerhouses, always behind so many projects that make SK a great place to live, so I feel very lucky to have them supporting and driving this effort,” Badigian said.
As plans came together, the three friends recognized that South Kingstown is well-funded when compared to other Rhode Island school districts. They looked to Central Falls, a district funded by the state and one lacking a budget to buy new library materials for more than 12 years.
A June 20 organizing meeting consisted of Joan Wollin, librarian at Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Central Falls, Cheryl Degnan, librarian at Ella Risk Elementary School in Central Falls, South Kingstown parents Hayden and Kates, Marisa Mancini, librarian at Raices and Captain Hunt Early Learning Center in Central Falls and Badigian.
The team invited elementary school librarians from Central Falls to join their South Kingstown peers and create ‘wish lists’ for books that reflect a wide variety of faces and experiences.
The effort, now called Diverse Books for South Kingstown and Central Falls, has already paid dividends, with dozens of donors giving 62 books in South Kingstown and Central Falls elementary schools by the first week of August. More are needed, the librarians said.
“Really we’ve only just started the program and already there have been hundreds of dollars worth of book donations to each school,” Badigian said.
Anyone can join the effort by donating a book from the wish lists. Each school has a unique link with a wish list created specifically for that school by the librarians.
Parents Hayden and Kates took the campaign further, reaching out to their communities via social media to publicize the wish list so that anyone could buy books or make a donation.
The group chose to create the wish lists through a company called Bound to Stay Bound Books, which reinforces book bindings so that the books will withstand years of use by students.
“Books purchased from this vendor are bound very strongly especially for school libraries,” Badigian said. “You can purchase a book and order a special bookplate, donating the book in honor of a student or a special occasion, such as a birthday.”
Titles are prepared according to each school library’s specifications and then shipped to the library.
Donors can choose the exact book they’d like to donate or can donate money for the librarians to ‘spend’ buying books on the site.
Among the books on the Peace Dale school’s wish list, for instance, are “Not Quite Snow White,” “Sofia Valdez And The Vanishing Vote,” and “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History.”
The parents and librarians point to numerous studies and initiatives that have highlighted the benefits of representing diversity in children’s books.
“I think this is a very important thing, both for kids of color but equally for white kids, to have access to a library collection that accurately reflects our diverse world,” Badigian said. “It’s a subtle thing, but very critical, that kids see themselves reflected back to them in the books. Some of the parents who have donated have expressed the importance of this to them as well. They want their kids to have access to books about characters who look like them. In more recent years this area has really exploded in children’s publishing as well, so that there are now so many fantastic choices.”
The friends are hopeful that this model will work in other communities and have created resources for other groups hoping to set up similar campaigns for middle schools, high schools, public libraries or community centers nationwide.
Updates and more information are available on the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/DiverseBooksSKCF/ The page contains links to the wish lists as well as resources for books that celebrate diversity.
South Kingstown schools:
Matunuck: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/matunuckelementaryschool
Peace Dale: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/peacedaleelementaryschool/
Wakefield: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/wakefieldelementaryschool/
West Kingston: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/westkingstonelementaryschool1
Central Falls schools:
Ella Risk: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/ellariskelementry
RAICES @ Robertson: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/raicesduallanguageacademy
Veterans Memorial: https://www.btsb.com/sosl/veteransmemorial
