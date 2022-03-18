KINGSTON, R.I. — Around a decade ago, the South County Art Association started holding an annual paint, print and drawing exhibit as a way to highlight artists who work with 2D media.
Though those artists could submit pieces to the gallery’s all-media exhibits, they were always up against ceramics, photography and sculpture — mediums that had their own shows as well.
So SCAA Exhibitions Director Jason Fong created the “Open Juried Paint, Print and Drawing” exhibit, and it’s become a regular show that the gallery puts on each year.
“We never had a show that just put the spotlight on painting and drawing,” Fong said. “I thought that would be a good thing to do.”
This year’s exhibit, which opened last week, runs through April 2 and features its typical smattering of paintings, drawings, prints, mixed-media work, collages, and more — “pretty much anything that’s either on canvas or paper, and is flat” Fong said.
But there’s a unique addition as well: A 3-foot tall, 2-foot wide portrait of a Hindu god, made out of 570 mini Rubik’s cubes.
The portrait was created by Harrip (Harry) Rasad, a mechanical engineering Ph.D. student from India who’s spending a semester studying at the University of Rhode Island.
Rasad creates portrait and abstract pieces entirely out of Rubik’s cubes. He’s living near the South County Art Association during his time in the states and wanted to connect with artists in the area, so one day he stopped into the gallery.
He chatted with SCAA staff members and introduced them to himself and his Rubik’s cube art, and the gallery decided to display one of his portraits in the Open Juried show as a “guest artist.” The portrait is of Lord Shiva, who Rasad described as a god in Hindu mythology.
“He’s an Indian god. Lord Shiva is an embodiment of supreme consciousness,” Rasad said. “He has the third eye, which shows the additional vision.”
Rasad, who sells Rubik’s cube artwork to help pay cost of living expenses, said he’s had a positive experience working with the South County Art Association — and Fong said the association is excited about including his work in its show.
“We definitely wanted to show one of his pieces because it just seemed so interesting to us, and different,” Fong said. “Since he was here for a short time, we thought this would be the show. And ultimately, the work that he does produce is a 2D image.”
In total, the gallery is displaying 71 pieces out of 164 entries. Among them is a creation by artist Carol Dunn, who etched a photo she took of a sand dune in Outer Banks, North Carolina last November into a steel plate, then used ink to transfer it onto a piece of paper.
The process is called “photo polymer etching,” Dunn said, and she named her finished product “Dune Pathway.”
Another artist, Sarah Hirsch, submitted an ocean-centered piece to the show as well. Hirsch is displaying two oil paintings, and one of them is a seascape of a windswept day on Second Beach in Middletown.
Though Dunn and Hirsch took inspiration from their surrounding environment when creating their artwork, artist Tyler Hudock’s piece was more fantastical. Titled “Portrait: Fin and Rhody,” his acrylic painting is of his young son, Finley, riding the family’s black German Shepherd, Rhody.
But there’s a catch: Finley is dressed in knight’s armor, Rhody is depicted as a dragon, and both are flying over clouds in a mountainous landscape. Hudock said he painted the portrait for Finley’s birthday, as his son loves dragons.
“I call them ‘epic paintings,’” Hirsch said. “I take someone’s face or likeness and put them in a fun scenario, or fantastic scenario.”
Hirsch said “Portrait: Fin and Rhody” is the first piece he’s ever submitted to an art show, and he said his experience with SCAA has allowed him to begin fulfilling a longtime dream of becoming part of an art community.
“I’ve always longed to make art a bigger part of my life, because growing up I loved drawing,” Hirsch said. “I would definitely like to be more involved. I’m dipping my toes in the water with this, is the way I look at it.”
