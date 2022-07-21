SOUTH KINGSTOWN — No one is truly alone; every person is linked by their relationships to other people, places and the entire universe. This is the message that is prominently featured in the artwork from the current Hera Gallery exhibit “Intricate Connections.”
“Intricate Connections” is a Hera Gallery member-only exhibit that features four unique interpretations on what it means to be united, Sonja Czekalski, Wakefield’s Hera Gallery Director said. Interested fans of art have one last chance to see it on display as the exhibit closes this weekend.
“Collectively, the exhibition examines the individual within the whole of the community, and ultimately how this makes up the greater universe,” Czekalski said. “Each artists examines this theme in a different way, exemplifying the intricate connections we make between friendships, the larger community, and the planet itself.”
The exhibit features work from Hera Gallery members Molly Kaderka, Viera Levitt, Elizabeth Lind, and Michelle Henning.
“Each exhibiting artists is showing very different work,” Czekalski said. “There are photographs and digital projections by Viera Levitt, drawings on marbled paper by Molly Kaderka, oil portraits on canvas by Michelle Henning, and stone carved sculptures by Elizabeth Lind.”
Levitt is showcasing “An Uphill Battle,” which explores the how valuable a public school is to a small town, and the desire to overturn the decision to close the school.
“I decided to focus on one tree and have created a piece of yarn graffiti outside the school as a symbol/manifestation of my civic responsibility,” Levitt said in their artist statement. “To speak up with the awareness of my responsibility, as a mother and citizen, who’s been muted during ‘public comments’, ignored during meetings and trapped behind the arrogance of power.”
Kaderka is using ebru marbling techniques to explore the balance between order and chaos in the universe.
“This experience of both feeling and understanding how small we all are is unique to humans, but it is not an everyday or universal experience, and it can be profoundly transformative,” Kaderka said in their artist statement. “It is the great awareness of the world and one’s own place in it.”
Henning’s series of oil-paint portraits celebrates what it means to be a military spouse or “MilSpouse.” Henning interviewed former/current military spouses to represent their stories in the pieces.
“I collected the good, bad, happy, painful, stories and looked for the threads that bind us,” Henning said in their artist statement. “I included my story, to illustrate a common theme; there are thousands of these same connections in each military community.”
In Lind’s collection of work titled “Women, Water, and Illumination,” the sculptures showcase the unique relationship between light and water.
“Lately I’ve been drawn to the effect of illuminated stone, a fascinating juxtaposition of two very different substances,” Lind said in their artist statement. “Light and transparency have always mesmerized me but didn’t enter into my own work until recently. Throughout everything, the recurring themes of women, water, and branches appear and reappear, surfacing from distant pivotal memories.”
The exhibit opened June 25 and will run until Saturday. While the exhibit is open, the four artists will host events each Thursday during Wakefield RiverFire to give another “intricate connection”: one between the artists and the viewer, Czekalski said. These events included Stitch and Bitch with Viera Levitt and Make and Take Paper Marbling. The last event is Stone Carving with Elizabeth Lind, which takes place tonight at 7 p.m.
“The events are a great way to learn more about local artists and their process. I think it is an accessible way to introduce different creative activities to the community that people may not have access to otherwise,” Czekalski said. “These events also show how different crafts and trades such as stone carving and knitting can be turned into contemporary fine art.”
In addition to “Intricate Connections,” Hera Gallery hosts around three group members shows four solo member exhibitions per year, Czekalski said. Hera Gallery and Educational Foundation is a membership run organization with 20 current members.
“To exhibit at Hera Gallery, you may apply for membership or apply to one of our open call, national juried exhibitions,” Czekalski said. “The next open call, “Collective Worlds,” will be coming up soon!
All Hera Gallery exhibitions, including “Intricate Connections,” and the Wakefiel RiverFire events are free and open to the public.
“I encourage you to come to the exhibition yourself to see the ‘intricate’ gestures on each,” Czekalski said.
