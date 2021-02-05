When you’re in a relationship, there are a few dates you always have to mark on your calendar. There’s your significant other’s birthday, the anniversary of your wedding or of when you became an official couple, and, of course, Valentine’s Day. It’s always on Feb. 14, but checking to see which day of the week it falls on can be a big help when it comes to planning things out. The special day will feel a bit different this year because of COVID-19, but the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich is a prime location to have a romantic evening with the one you love. There’s going to be a variety of things to partake in while having a uniquely wonderful time.
For dates or double dates, there are private rentals available, where people can choose from movie screening, karaoke, or video dance tutorial packages. They will also be able to surprise their loved one with a personalized message on the Odeum’s marquee and a slideshow of photographs that will be displayed on the big screen upon arrival. It’s an innovative event that will take place from Feb. 12 to 14, with social distancing protocols in place to ensure the safety of guests and staff.
“Through 2020, we have created many innovative ways to keep the Odeum afloat,” says Dan Speca, who is the Odeum’s Board President. “Private movie screenings and date nights have been available for a little while here at the Odeum, but we wanted to make it extra special for Valentine’s Day. Complete with personalized marquee messages, roses, chocolate, wine, and a romantic setting, this will be a unique experience that your sweetheart will never forget.”
Regarding the movies, folks can bring a flick of their choice, which will be played on the big screen for them. For karaoke, there will be music and lyrics on the big screen and microphones will be provided to sing from the stage. If you’re the type who just wants to dance, you can choose from salsa, swing or ballroom online tutorial videos that will also be played on the big screen and you can dance with your partner on stage. To compliment the romantic ambience, there will be a table for two adorned with a bouquet of roses, a bottle of wine and chocolates. Choices of wine include pinot grigio, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, while the chocolates will be assorted Lindt truffles.
There are also morning slots available, which will feature donuts and mimosas, if you already have nighttime activities planned. Only one date or double date will occur per time slot and reservations have already been filling up fast, so make sure to make a reservation as soon as you can or you and your loved one will surely miss out.
If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that we could use more love in this world. It’s a very powerful thing that brings people together, and it’s a common bond among humanity that we all share regardless of gender, orientation, religion, race and perspective. To celebrate Valentine’s Day at one of the finest entertainment establishments in Rhode Island, log on to www.greenwichodeum.com/valentines and claim your slot.
