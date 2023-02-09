SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Lots of laughs, well-designed scenery and an enthusiastic cast of students promise a gavel-slamming verdict of enjoyment this weekend with the production of “Legally Blonde” by South Kingstown High School students.
It is the 2023 musical produced by the SKHS Rebel Theater Group under the direction of Theater and Choral Director Ryan Muir who assembles each year nearly 100 students interested in all aspects of putting on a theater performance.
“There are a million moving parts to musicals and it takes help from so many people…The entire community puts on this show,” he said about the months-long planning and execution.
The show opens tonight at South Kingstown High School and runs through Sunday. Performances Thursday through Saturday are at 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets, which range between $10 to $17, are available online at www.rebeltheatergroup.com.
“Legally Blonde: The Musical,” based on the book with a similar name, chronicles the journey of the famously perky Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy, University of California, Los Angeles, sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner Huntington III for his former girlfriend, Vivian Kensington.
To prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde sorority girl, Elle follows him to Harvard Law School, where all three attend and she struggles to fit in and do well. Ultimately, she defies expectations and manages to stay true to her delightfully pink personality and triumphs in an interesting legal case that turns the tables for her.
Emily Babigian, a 17-year-old SKHS senior, plays Elle Woods. “It’s been really interesting to assume the identity of someone so outside of myself, where I typically would have no avenue for wearing pink acrylics or dancing until I’m keeling over.”
“The hat of Elle Woods has provided me ample opportunity. Much of the inspiration for her glamorous portrayal, as well, has come from observing many of the equally powerful and fabulous women in my life,” she said.
Colby Reiner, a freshman, portrays Elle’s boyfriend Warner Huntington III.
“I have learned so much throughout this production, but the most prominent of the lessons and discoveries was me discovering my voice. I had always known I could hold a note and a beat, but Mr. Muir and all of my fellow cast members have really helped me unlock my potential,” he said.
Huntington’s old girlfriend, Vivian Kensington, is played by 18-year-old senior Soralya Martinez.
“I’ve participated in theatre productions since I was 12 years old and I have yet to play the role of the ‘mean girl’ or the ‘villain.’ I’m really excited about doing something different, and out of the ordinary,” she said. “It’s been challenging, but in a good way. I learned a lot from this role, including perseverance. Vivian’s song is quite difficult to sing, I originally thought I couldn’t do it. With practice, and self-positive affirmation, I was able to do it with confidence.”
Sixteen-year-old Sydney Cagnetta, a junior, is the show’s production stage manager. The theater is more than acting. There’s also the technical side, called “tech” by those who ensure the many parts of the production, including scenery, lighting, properties, costumes and sound, work as planned.
All of these areas come together in a production to establish the place, time period, and mood of the production.
“(It) is something that has always piqued my interest, I love every aspect of participating in the show whether it be building sets, collecting and making props, or just simply being one of the people to be able to work on the show,” Cagnetta said. “I’ve learned a lot of things this year during the show, especially since the set and props are quite elaborate this time around. As I’ve taken on more of a leadership role, I’ve learned how to more properly balance my time as well as being able to stay more organized backstage and within stage managing itself.”
Another tech learner and enthusiast is Jasper Ricci, 15, a sophomore, who added with a bit of humor, “I joined tech because I’m not known to be the best singer!”
Danielle Stone and Sierra Silversmith, both 17 and seniors, and Eloise Stabile, 15, a freshman, play ensemble roles.
“I have been in the ensemble for other RTG (Rebel Theater Group) shows, and it is truly an amazing experience,” Stone said. “Without the added stress of memorizing lines, we can dedicate all of our time to perfecting every song and dance that we are a part of.”
“I love acting, and these roles have me in the majority of the scenes in the show, which has really taught me about getting into character fast and being able to switch tone of voice, body language, and other mannerisms to fit into different roles.” Silversmith added.
Various ensemble roles also give an in-depth introduction to the theater for those new to the art form, noted newbie Stabile.
“I get to be included in exciting parts of the show while also getting to step back and watch the older kids do their thing,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot about creating a character and how to get that across to an audience.”
Suri Nguyen,16, a junior, plays Margot, one of main character Elle’s best friends. “I relate to her character very much, and when I’m on stage being Margot I feel like all I have to do be play myself,” she said.
Beyond roles, though, this production brings connections and memories, no different than found by professionals performing at community playhouses like the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield or the summer stock off-Broadway productions at Theatre By The Sea in Matunuck.
“I love the people,” said Sydney Cagnetta. “While we all have our differences, the bonds we make, the fun we have, and the experience are incomparable. I wouldn’t trade theater for the world.”
