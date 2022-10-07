WESTERLY, R.I. — Earlier this year, the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly celebrated its 30th anniversary and the member artists that have made the local gallery a community-oriented, must see attraction in Southern Rhode Island since its creation in 1992.
This month, the gallery is turning its attention from the past to the present with “The Annual All Members Show,” a special attraction that opened Wednesday and features both two- and three-dimensional art, including jewelry, works in wood, fiber art, and mixed media.
The Annual Members Show — which will hold an Opening Reception event tomorrow night from 5-8 p.m. — features art from both Associate members who are limited to showcasing their art twice a year at the gallery and Elected members who are eligible to display monthly.
Jane Rollins, the Co-Op’s Publicity Chair, discussed this show’s diverse offerings, which includes new 3D work.
“We have a wonderful potter, and we have some sculpture that we’ve added to our regular membership that’s very cool and interesting,” she said. Rollins said she was excited to share novel works of art from new and Associate members during October.
The Artists’ Cooperative is owned and run by juried members, all of whom take ownership in running the gallery, hanging shows, and helping the Co-Op thrive through various committees. The Co-Op took in works Tuesday to create the exhibit, and say they are looking forward to tomorrow evening’s event which, prior to the pandemic, has been very well-attended.
Members have working back up to a full opening since 2020 and hope the Annual Members Show will both recapture and build on pre-pandemic momentum.
The Co-Op, which currently resides inside Westerly’s former train station on 14 Railroad Avenue, provides a unique and attractive backdrop for the varied types of works exhibited inside. The Co-Op has drawn visitors and members from all over Rhode Island, Connecticut, and other New England states since its opening in 2018. The train station was constructed in 1912.
Karen Piazza, a watercolor artist, makes the hour trek to Westerly from Portland, Connecticut as an Elected member and part of the Co-Op’s Publicity Committee. Her painting, Marché de Paris, painted in 2010, and part of a series of twelve paintings she created when she was living in Paris, will be presented at the Annual Show.
Piazza explained that she had shown other pieces in the series in the past, as part of the Middletown (CT) Art Guild, which has since disbanded, had won a few first prizes, and has since sold half of the collection.
“The Annual Members Show is usually about 50 artists , and this time it will be many more, showing their work for one time out of twice during the year,” Piazza said. She said she was excited about the volume of quality work that will be presented.
Linda Peduzzi, mixed media artist and Associate member of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, is showing her piece called Bright Day, painted in oil. Peduzzi said she hoped to capture the feeling of Indian Summer with her piece, which features rich yellows, golds, blues, and purples.
Peduzzi, who hails from nearby Pawcatuck, Connecticut, has been an on-and-off member, both Elected and Associate, since 2005. Working mostly in oils now, Peduzzi said she also loves to draw with pencils and colored pencils and creates beadwork items for fun.
Camaraderie an important aspect of membership for Peduzzi, especially the Annual Show.
“I love the opportunity to show in this,” she said. “And it gives you an opportunity to get together with the rest of the artists that belong to the Co-Op.”
Because this show features all types of media, including mixed media, members feel there will be something special to see for each guest. Coupled with the excitement to resume events on a pre-pandemic scale, both the Opening Reception and the remainder of October’s showings should be satisfying for both artists and guests.
The Gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
