Will Orchard from Barrington has been playing shows in various venues since he was 16. He started out with the band Llama Sanchez, then he had the project LittleBoyBigHeadOnBike and now he’s doing things under his own name. Orchard has a prolific catalog and he’s only in his 20s, which is incredibly impressive. He’s also been dabbling in sound engineering on the side. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., he’ll be performing at Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield as a sort of farewell show before heading across the Atlantic to tour Europe.
We had a talk ahead of the show about a new album he put out a few months ago, working the sound board for gigs, his thoughts on the venue and his growth as a musician.
Rob Duguay: This past May, you released a new album titled “I Reached My Hand Out.” Where was it recorded and did you have a specific goal in mind while making the record?
Will Orchard: It was recorded at a small studio in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn with my friend Allen Tate who produced the record with me. I would say there wasn’t necessarily a huge singular goal in mind, there were a lot of different goals in the various aspects of the music. There were certain goals with the arrangements, there were certain goals with the collaborations that were involved in the record and there were more sort of like thematic, emotional goals that were in the songs, for sure. One of the biggest ones was that this was the first record I’ve done with a full band being present. By that I mean, my last record was recorded in a very isolated way and I did most of it on my own, I played most of the instruments on it.
With this record I really wanted that full band to be much more present. I put the band together and six of the ten songs were actually recorded partially live so we did the core instrumentation with two guitars, bass and drums. It added a certain kind of magic and in some way a looser feel to some of the songs, a lot of them we did only a few takes. We felt good after doing it three times and we thought it was awesome. When it comes to the songwriting, I’d say one of the main thematic goals was to write about maybe breaking out of a pattern of isolating yourself from people that comes to interpersonal conflict.
Wanting to extend yourself in situations that are uncomfortable and that’s kind of why the record is called “I Reached My Hand Out.” It’s about doing things that feel kind of uncomfortable and not wanting to distance yourself, which ended up being sort of funny due to it being the subject matter during the COVID-19 pandemic because that’s when we recorded it. There wasn’t a huge main goal but there were a lot of little ones.
RD: You’ve also been doing some sound engineering for live shows. How much adjusting has it taken for you when it comes to this particular side of the live concert experience?
WO: It’s been great. I graduated school back in December, I went to music school and I was kind of in and out of school and then I finished up during the pandemic which was weird. I had done sound engineering in the past but it was in a recorded music setting but also in a live setting. I was never super consistent with it but it’s something that I do love doing, I love the sort of improvisational aspect of it and I love that it’s a little more gritty and you get your hands dirty. It flies by and you have to quickly adapt to situations and be in the moment, so I reached out to Pump House Music Works and it’s a beautiful venue.
They put me on board and it’s been great. Like I said, I really enjoy it and it’s cool to meet other bands that I might not necessarily meet otherwise and also work with other genres of music that aren’t always my thing or what I’m accustomed to. It’s been really cool, it’s been a great experience and it was great to be part of live shows opening back up. The Pump House was one of the first venues in Rhode Island to start doing it again because they have the outdoor lawn. It’s been great to work with everybody there, they’re great people.
RD: That’s great to hear. Next month you’re going to be doing a tour of Europe with Jess Kerber, how did this all come together and which country are you most excited to check out?
WO: It was around a year ago when I was just itching to play shows again and I knew that not everything was going to open up anytime soon. I think being at level zero for so long made me want to go from zero to 100 when I got back to playing out so I had the idea of wanting to tour overseas and go over to Europe. I know DIY artists on a smaller kind of level can do it, I know people who have done it. Allysen Callery has toured Europe a few times and she’s given me some advice which is super nice of her. It’s something that I really wanted to try and my experience with touring the U.S. has shown me that DIY touring is such an awesome way to travel and meet people and have real life, non-touristy kind of experiences.
I was really itching for that after being cooped up during the pandemic so I spent basically the last year working to book this tour. Jess Kerber, who is my partner and also a musical collaborator, also got on board and she was a huge help in booking so it was definitely a team effort. As it is with booking here, it’s just reaching out to a lot of people and getting ignored by most of them. It was just that and as far as which country I’m excited to see it all because I’ve never actually been to any of the countries we’re going to. I’m really excited for the Scandinavian part, we’re going to Sweden and Denmark but I’m excited for all of it.
RD: What do you think has grown the most with you as a musician since you started playing out when you were a teenager?
WO: I’d like to think in a little bit of every way, I think there’s different ways to grow in different areas of being a musician. Some of those are harder to necessarily pin down or describe and I guess when it comes to songwriting I definitely feel like I’ve grown. The songwriting has been the ultimate core of what I’m doing, for sure. That’s always been at the center of everything that has enabled everything else in a way and I think maybe my main thing that I believe in with songwriting is to keep writing and to finish songs even if you don’t even think they’re good. Just keep going and it’s going to get better and you’ll get better as it goes on.
I think I’ve grown in that way because of that in a way that’s hard to pin down. The style has evolved in a lot of ways and it’s matured in a lot of ways. I’d say maybe another area of growth as far as playing shows in new areas and meeting a lot of wonderful artists who are local in Rhode Island or everywhere else has been a big one as well. I think using music as a tool to get to know people and become closer with new people and places that you wouldn’t know otherwise is another big one too.
RD: What are your thoughts on the upcoming show at Pump House Music Works? You’ve talked about how you’ve gotten to know the people who run the place better due to doing sound there so how are you preparing for the gig?
WO: I’m super excited, The Pump House is a special venue. It’s gonna be a lot of fun with a big bill of four acts. I’ve been doing sound exclusively on the lawn but this show is going to be indoors, which has become an option. I’m looking forward to it being indoors because it’s a beautiful listening room and it’s a rare thing. There’s not a lot of venues where it’s designed for people to just listen.
My really good friend Sean Null is coming up from Brooklyn, he’s an amazing songwriter who I’ve known for several years now. It’s going to be a real treat hearing his songs. Jess is going to be playing as well and I will be playing bass in her band so I’ll be up there a couple times. Born October 4th, 1998 is going to be awesome as well and I’ve never seen them play live before. This weekend will also be my last working at the venue indefinitely because I’ll be leaving for tour so it’ll be a nice heartfelt goodbye.
