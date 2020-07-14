Founded by Brent Taylor (co-founder of Beyond Meat) and food scientist Sara Bonham, Perennial is one of the first plant-based brands to develop a product like Daily Gut & Brain—a non-dairy beverage specifically designed to help fuel optimum health in people greater than 50. With brain-boosting DHA Omega-3’s, gut-enhancing prebiotic fiber that supplements calcium absorption, and 11 essential vitamins and minerals, Daily Gut & Brain offers a quick-and-easy solution for adults who want to incorporate plant-based nutrients into their diet without sacrificing flavor or time.
Unlike other nutrient drinks, Daily Gut & Brain (available in tasty vanilla and chocolate) isn’t a meal replacement as much as it is a nutrition boost. In fact, it’s meant to empower consumers greater than 50 to be proactive about their health. And with substantially less sugar than other leading nutrition brands, it’s easy to feel good about adding this to your daily routine.
“It’s designed to complete daily nutrition,” Taylor told Senior Housing News. “A lot of our customers are using Perennial as a snack, or specifically as part of their morning ritual for making smoothies.”
Perennial introduced Daily Gut & Brain in June, and now, the brand is on a mission to ensure that the people of Wakefield have neighborhood access to their brain-boosting and body-strengthening drink.
You may be thinking, why Wakefield? According to Taylor, “Wakefield’s population over 60 years of age, at 30.1%, far exceeds that of the state average at 20.6%. Furthermore, South Kingstown, and Wakefield specifically, makes for a particularly welcoming place for a test for a new plant-based nutrition product, as the older residents are outperforming broader Rhode Island state statistics in many key health indicators, such as physical exercise and consumption of fruits & vegetables.”
With Rhode Island’s population of people over 60 anticipated to increase nearly 75% over a 30-year span from 2010 to 2040, this seems like the perfect place for Perennial to initiate its mission in championing active older adults through its plant-based, nutrient-rich products.
Why a market test?
At the end of the day, the founders of Perennial hope that Daily Gut & Brain can become a staple for consumers greater than 50, and performing various market tests is the first step. But how will it help?
“Test marketing” refers to a method of sales forecasting in which a new product is distributed in select geographical areas with the hope of receiving a positive response from a brand’s target customers. Remember back in January when Beyond Meat partnered with KFC and released plant-based nuggets in more than 60 KFC locations in Charlotte, NC and Nashville, TN? That’s test marketing in a nutshell.
Bringing Perennial to Wakefield seems to just make sense: a drink designed specifically for active older adults, in a town rich with people greater than 50 looking to get the most out of life. And the best part? The residents of Wakefield have an exciting opportunity to be a part of market test research that will in turn help determine the fate of this brain-supporting, body-fueling, gut-enhancing drink. If you’re interested in trying Perennial, you can find both flavors at the Wakefield CVS Pharmacy, located on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.