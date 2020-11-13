One of the worst things about the COVID-19 pandemic is how it has forced most folks to stay home for the sake of their own health. While it might sound like a convenience, the isolation can also be mentally taxing and just hard to deal with. To sooth these feelings, one could get creative while starting to either write, paint or do something productive. For Narragansett native Daniel Brown, he made a collection of demos into an album titled “Flowers In The Trash” and released it last week. There’s definitely a very DIY vibe within the whole thing along with topics ranging from day drinking to self-reflection to procrastination to compulsive thoughts being covered.
Brown and I recently had a talk about him using an iPad to make the album, his son’s inspiration for his music, being more experimental and dealing with these crazy times we’re all in.
Rob Duguay: When it comes to the songs that are in “Flowers In The Trash,” did you record them all at home? What was it like self-producing your own music in this way?
Daniel Brown: It was definitely recorded all in my house, maybe some of the vocals in my car while I was parked somewhere with my iPad. I’ve been recording my own music my whole life, from recording way back in the ‘90s with four tracks to now on my iPad and my phone. I love doing that, it gives me the ability to get my own sounds in the way I like them while not having to spend any money on a studio and putting my own time into it.
RD: You just mentioned it, part of the equipment you used to record the songs was via iPad. Was there an specific app that you used on it or was it just a GarageBand type of thing that’s standard Apple software?
DB: For the album I used a Tascam four track tape recorder that I did a lot of basic guitar on, then I would transfer that to the iPad on the GarageBand stuff that came with it. It was easy for me to set up a sound, hit record and get on it. I don’t like to think too much when I’m recording.
RD: Yeah, I get that. Musically there’s a fusion of electronic and psychedelic going on with an acoustic guitar. Were there any specific influences that came into the play while you were writing your own songs?
DB: I would say that at the beginning of this year I had this whole vision of doing this electronic thing with my open mic style acoustic approach that I would always do. I started listening to a lot of Genesis albums with my son Nico and we would sing all of these songs by them. We also bought some Depeche Mode records at a Salvation Army so we got into them too, so I was listening to a lot of that stuff which I loved growing up. Nico is also my biggest inspiration, I do all my music for him.
RD: That’s wicked cool that Genesis and Depeche Mode played a part in your crafting your sound for the record along with your son being the reason why you do it. That’s a very special thing to hear. When it comes to writing your solo material, what you say is the biggest difference between how they’re written and the music you made with your former bands Cosmic Winter and Brown Syndrome?
DB: The ability to experiment more and not have a certain sound that’s coming out. Cosmic Winter as a very rock oriented band, which I love to do and there was a lot of screaming. Now with my own personal music I’m able to try different ventures with more keyboards and more harmonizing vocals which I never did in other bands. Brown Syndrome was a band I had back in the mid-2000s with my brother on drums and Nico’s mom on bass. It was a fun time where I honed my writing style a lot and I also learned how to record in the basement beforehand while playing with bands in high school.
RD: With COVID-19 affecting everything in numerous ways this year, what have you been doing to pass the time? Do you have any plans with your music for the coming months?
DB: I actually have a new rock band in the mix that I’ve written five pretty strong songs with a really good buddy of mine on drums. I’m really working on that and hopefully we can have a release within the next couple of months. With my solo music, I plan on compiling all of my electronic stuff and other odds and ends stuff to put out as another album on Bandcamp. All of my other music of various different styles is on there too. Given all of this extra time, it’s very unfortunate with everything that’s going on being very strong and wild. It’s affected every single person that I know so it’s good to have the feeling of making something and being proud about it, especially during a time like this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.