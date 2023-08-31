Along with being an ideal family-friendly event, the Rhythm & Roots Festival is also known for immersing Ninigret Park in Charlestown with the culture of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana as a whole. In fact, they have an entire tent dedicated to it that has people dancing throughout Labor Day Weekend from when the sun is at its highest during the afternoon until long after the sun sets in the evening. You can’t have a party like this without some legit musicians and bands from the Bayou, which is why The Revelers is one of the many acts from Louisiana that’ll be taking part in this year’s festival, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
With a mix of swamp pop and zydeco, this sextet of Blake Miller on accordion and fiddle, Chas Justus on guitar, Daniel Coolik on mandolin, Glenn Fields on drums, Trey Bordreaux on bass and Chris Miller on the saxophone have an energetic sound that will have folks moving and grooving. Whoever comes to Rhythm & Roots will get the opportunity to do just that when The Revelers play the Dance Stage twice with the first time being Saturday evening at 6:45 p.m. and the second time being on the final night at 9 p.m.
Miller and I had a talk ahead of this weekend’s festivities about the band’s songwriting process, having a long history with Rhythm & Roots, how other parts of the world interpret Cajun culture and having some big plans for next year.
Rob Duguay: It’s been said that The Revelers have no distinct leader with everyone in the band singing and writing music. How does this approach fuel the songwriting process for you guys? Is it basically a member bringing an idea to the rest of the band or is it more complex than that?
Chris Miller: When it comes to original songs, there’s three or four of us that typically write them. They collaborate and they will bring an idea to the band, or at least a partial song. Then we’ll work out the arrangements together and it gets even more collaborative at that point. Usually the person who initially writes the song is the one who ends up singing it and they take the lead with making the creative decisions. We’ve been doing this a long time now, so we sort of have our stamp that we like to put on things in terms of the arrangements and the way the fiddle, saxophone and accordion all interact.
RD: How does this approach affect the recording process when it comes to putting an album together? Has it ever gotten difficult picking songs for a specific session in the studio because everybody has so many ideas at once?
CM: We like to test out our songs on the road for quite a while before we decide to record them. For our most recent record, we had been playing a lot of those songs for two or three years before we went into the studio so we’re really aiming to capture the live energy. There are very few changes that occur once we’re in the studio so we’re just laying it all down.
RD: That makes sense. Along with touring the United States, The Revelers have also performed in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark. What would you say is the most unique show you’ve performed at while touring abroad?
CM: Well, Denmark was pretty unique. There’s a festival there called Tønder and they had a whole Louisiana themed area within the festival grounds. They had a real fancy tent with Louisiana style food along with a front porch that looked like it was out of a movie set, so it was pretty interesting to travel halfway around the world and see these people try to replicate what our home looks like. Louisiana is sort of world famous, but it’s interesting to see which parts of it make it into the psyche of the world and what comes to mind when they think of Louisiana compared to the actual reality.
RD: I can only imagine that.
CM: Yeah.
RD: You guys have also played a ton of festivals in North America and Europe, so with this in mind what are your thoughts on being part of Rhythm & Roots?
CM: We’re really excited to come back. It’s sort of our home away from home in terms of music festivals, we’ve been there so many times that I’ve lost count. We’ve only missed a couple of years both as The Revelers and The Rustic Ramblers, which is a band a bunch of us were in before starting The Revelers over a decade ago. Last year’s Rhythm & Roots was one that we had to miss, but we’re really excited to be returning. It’s like a family there, the dance floor will be packed, there will be a lot of familiar faces and it’s great to be in Rhode Island this time of year.
We stay with people we’ve made friends with over the years who all kind of live in the same neighborhood in Saunderstown and it’s a really nice way to cap off our summer.
RD: I’m looking forward to capping off my summer that way as well. It’s been a few years since The Revelers released a new album, so can we expect one to come out either in the coming months or in 2024?
CM: We have an idea in the works, but I’m not allowed to really talk about it. We haven’t publicly released any information about it, but people can expect something to come out from us in 2024 for sure. We got some exciting things going on, for sure.
