NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The magic and mayhem of “Pippin” will be presented by the Narragansett High School Theater Department this weekend at the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield.
Pippin, a 1972 Bob Fosse extravaganza, is a coming-of-age tale about a young prince who embarks on a seemingly endless search for passion and adventure. In the original production, Pippin heeds the siren song of a troupe of traveling circus performers while contending with his purpose as well as his father, Emperor Charlemagne, whom he eventually kills for his throne.
Pippin’s battle is within himself — between continuing to make magic with his troupe or settling down for a more ordinary, yet peaceful life.
The story exercises its agility by teetering back and forth between Pippin’s life with the troupe and its leader, the Leading Player, and his family obligations and strife, giving Pippin much to consider about who he is and who he wants to be.
Narragansett High School’s version leaves the frenetic circus milieu behind in favor of a punk rock revolution, which seems to fit this production comfortably.
“One of the main themes of this musical is ‘revolution’ — both in a traditional sense, and in the sense that choosing one’s own path can be revolutionary,” Sarah Prickel-Kane, the program’s director since 2018, said. “We are so excited to share our production of Pippin with our audiences this weekend!”
Acting Coach Nick D’Amico and Choreographer Rachel Benz round out the show’s production team.
The show features 28 actors ranging in age from 14-18, strong vocals, and Fosse and Fosse-inspired dancing, which both excited and challenged the cast. The show’s music has an instantly-recognizable seventies sound, reminiscent of the piano stylings of Carole King
Pippin will be played by Charles Baer and the Leading Player by Ruby Costa.
The company has been rehearsing in the Narragansett High School cafeteria due to renovations in its auditorium, and, though the unorthodox locale has created challenges, preparation for the show has been deemed a success.
Senior Olivia Kaminski, who has been involved with the theater for all four years of her high school career, shared that she is proud and excited about the opportunity to present this show to audiences this weekend.
“Everyone involved, from the cast to the staff, has been working so hard to make this show amazing — and it has definitely been paying off,” she said.
One of her favorite aspects of the show is the choreography.
“A lot of the dance in the show either directly comes from Bob Fosse, the original choreographer, or is heavily inspired by his work. This has made the rehearsal progress like no other, but has also made the results extremely rewarding and enjoyable,” she said.
Senior Audrey Collins shared that the Narragansett High School Theater has made a potentially lasting impact on her life.
“I’ve been involved with NHS theater for about four years now, and I’ve had a very positive experience,” she said. “The program has really allowed me to come into my own as a person and I plan on pursuing a career in acting after graduation.”
In the show, Collins plays Berthe, Pippin’s grandmother.
“It’s been a very fun role and it’s been an interesting challenge learning to play someone ‘old,’” she said.
Tickets are on sale at www.showtix4u.com (Search: Narragansett). Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for general admission. The show will take place at the Contemporary Theater Company at 327 Main Street in Wakefield.
