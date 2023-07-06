WESTERLY, R.I. — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly (ACGOW) this week will hold an opening for its July Show, “Seeing Red, Feeling Blue,” while welcoming the “Art It Forward” scholarship winners as special guests.
The show’s featured artists are Linda King and Arlene Piacquadio. The scholarship winners being recognized are Lily Fuller and Olivia Fuller.
ACGOW is a non-profit volunteer organization.
The show will be held at the Gallery of Westerly, at the train station, on 14 Railroad Ave. and is sponsored by Attorney Sean C. Donahue. Donahue’s law offices provide expertise in injury, real estate, bankruptcy, and criminal law in Connecticut, Westerly and South Kingstown.
“In 2018, we took over the rest of the train station. It was empty for two years and we had been in the United, this group has been going for about 31 years,” Helen Roy, member of the gallery’s Publicity Committee said. “It ended up being a really good fit for us and a great space, and as the United Theater took over our old space, we ended up staying in the train station.”
The gallery will be available for viewing through July 30 and is free and open for all. The opening reception is tomorrow evening, from 5-8 p.m.
The gallery is an art co-op that has been running for over 30 years and has over 50 artist members from Rhode Island and Connecticut. The artists submit art and take turns being featured artists. Their shows always have a theme. There is a new show every month, though there are two months of holiday shows held where there are no featured artists.
“Seeing Red, Feeling Blue” is meant to depict “a vibrant range of unique work interpreting the theme of color and emotion.”
Featured photos will include King’s mixed media installments — mostly oceanic depictions — entitled New England Summer, Tempest, and Rogue.
“I just love the sea,” King said. “I like nature. Every now and then I do some other things, but basically I admire the power of the sea and I live near the water now and that’s what I like to paint.”
King mostly depicts seascapes in her work.
“I used to live on the water, just outside of Wickford and early on when I was taking lessons to paint one of my instructors took us over to Beaver Tail in Jamestown to paint,” King said. “And that was it. After I was there, that’s what I loved to do. I like the waves crashing, the ruggedness of the rocks and everything over there. I like the movement and the texture.”
Piacquadio’s features are encaustic installments; Deep Dive, Energy Cycle – Spring, Summer, Fall, By the Sea, and By the Seaside.
“The environment here in Rhode Island is probably my driving force,” Piacquadio said. “Obviously the Deep Dive is something that has to do with the ocean and the mysteries of the ocean and the ocean surrounding Rhode Island. It’s a state surrounded by water. The other one is more about the center-gy of energy, which is spring, summer, fall and what happens and how we go through the (shift) of the climate.”
The “Art it Forward” awards – which are for students who are pursuing an education in the arts – are presented by ACGOW founder Serena Bates, to Lily Fuller of Westerly High School and Olivia Fuller of Stonington High School.
“I started out with an initial contribution I made of a few thousand dollars I made from an award I had gotten last year,” Bates said. “My goal was to award a scholarship to a different school each year. I like to add on.”
Last year, Bates extended two awards out to Westerly High School students.
“Lilly is pursuing a career in music and Olivia is going to be an art curator,” Bates said, adding they will both show their work at the gallery opening.
“Lily’s using her money to buy a flute so she might perform something at the opening,” Bates said.
Bates founded the scholarship last year in honor of her friend Corrine Hansen Taylor. Bates at the time didn’t have the money to move forward with her sculpting work. Taylor gifted her a check for $1,000.
“I told her, ‘I’ll pay ya back,’ and she said ‘No, don’t pay it back, pay it forward,’” Bates said. “This past year, last year, when I received a couple of major awards, that was a time when I could pay it forward. So, that’s why it’s called ‘Art it Forward.’”
