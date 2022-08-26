SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Performer and musician Eden Casteel of Wakefield believed she “could have it all” as a 16-year-old. She may have been right.
“Right around the time I got my driver’s license, I saw Madeline Kahn in a commercial for Michelob Light. The commercial ended with the words ‘You can have it all’ while Madeline sang a wonderful operatic high note and smiled,” Casteel recalled.
“In thirty seconds I knew I wanted to do everything I saw her do: be gorgeous and funny, even while singing really high,” she said. Her career in performance, singing, acting and teaching hit that high note and many others as well.
In a one-woman cabaret called “Kahn Artist,” Casteel pulls together a musical biography about herself and the interwoven connection with the late actress, comedian and singer Madeline Gail Kahn.
It is storytelling at its most central purpose, a skill Casteel excels in doing.
The Empathy Museum’s Clare Patey says, “Stories have a transformative power to allow us to see the world in a different way than we do if we just encounter it on our own. Stories are an entry point to understanding a different experience of the world.”
“When someone tells us their own personal story, we catch a glimpse of a view of the world that may be slightly or radically different from our own. When we see the world as they see it, or walk in their shoes, the experience can inspire empathy within them,” according to The Health Foundation in the United Kingdom.
Clare says, ‘We can relate to an individual much more easily than a group. First-person narratives are helpful in seeing people as individuals.”
To help that process along, Casteel said she chose cabaret because it is “a personal, intimate theatrical and musical experience — just one person and a pianist, sharing themselves with the audience.
Acting, which Casteel does as part of the performance, is also part of personal history storytelling.
April Armstrong has appeared on stage, screen and television as an actor and singer. She also uses her craft for her storytelling performances. Her acting credits include NBC’s Law & Order SVU, the national Broadway tour of “Ragtime” and the film “Washington Square.”
“I think there is a lot of acting in storytelling,” she said in an interview with Franklin & Marshall College.
“One of the differences I feel is when you are acting, you’re emoting a lot of feelings – your character is feeling this and that – and in storytelling, you are telling what the character is feeling; you’re not feeling it.”
“The storyteller is the narrator as well as all the characters, and they are also the chorus commenting on the issues and emotions at hand and offering permission for the listener to feel and then, draw their own conclusions, ” said Armstrong who combines live music and singing in her storytelling.
Indeed Casteel may be a “Kahn Artist,” but nowhere near the double entendre of a con artist known for fakery or stealing.
Quite the opposite, Casteel is a well-developed performer and teacher from years of dedication to self-improvement, performance and instructing others.
It is a show worth seeing on September 24 when she brings her many talents to the one-hour cabaret at the Contemporary Theater Company, where she has performed and produced shows for many years.
It is, in essence, also a coming home for Casteel in her hometown.
This will be the third performance of “Kahn Artist.” Its premiere was held at the Arctic Playhouse and Cabaret in West Warwick, and the second show was at the Napoleon Room inside Club Cafe in Boston.
Future performances include a show at Davenport’s Piano Bar in Chicago on November 4.
Her Beginnings
“From the time I was five, I was always ‘the musical kid.’ I sang solos in the church from age seven. I served as the accompanist for my music class from the age of nine. I played keyboard in a band from the age of 15, even while I was learning how to sing Italian opera,” Casteel explained.
“When I sang, I imitated everyone whose voice I loved: Karen Carpenter, Beverly Sills, Olivia Newton-John, and Linda Ronstadt. I knew I was probably going to be a performer, but I didn’t know whether I’d focus on opera, musical theater, or piano,” she said.
Casteel enjoyed all of it and said that she didn’t want to choose one above the others, but felt pressure to focus on one area.
She rejected that advice and pressure, a move that has given her an eclectic set of experiences fitting quite nicely — and without coincidence — with the background of influencer Madeline Kahn known for comedic roles in films directed by Peter Bogdanovich and Mel Brooks.
Kahn’s credits include “What’s Up, Doc?” (1972), ”Young Frankenstein” (1974), and her Academy Award-nominated roles in “Paper Moon” (1973) and ”Blazing Saddles” (1974).
She made her Broadway debut in Leonard Sillman’s “New Faces” (1968), and received Tony-Award nominations for the play “In the Boom Boom Room” (1974) and for the original production of the musical ”On the Twentieth Century” (1978). Her career extended into the 1980s and 1990s.
When asked in a television interview how she began the opera aspect of her career, Kahn said, “It’s so hard to determine exactly when I began or why, singing. The Muse was definitely not in attendance. I’ll tell you exactly.”
Kahn was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 1998. She underwent treatment. However, the disease spread rapidly and she died at 57 on December 3, 1999.
In her ever-present sense of humor, Casteel had no plans to imitate the final act of Kahn’s career, but has proven that imitation is the best form of flattery in many other aspects.
“I’ve had a happy performing career. I’ve sung opera and musical theater, I’ve done drama and comedy,” Casteel said. “I’ve been a voice teacher, musical improviser, pianist, songwriter, livestream host, and producer. I’m known for doing a lot of different kinds of musical projects.”
“It wasn’t until last year that I realized all of it was inspired by those 30 seconds of Madeline Kahn telling me I could have it all,” she said.
“The story takes interesting twists and turns, and the songs are carefully chosen to help tell the story. ‘Kahn Artist’ is Madeline’s story and mine, too,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.