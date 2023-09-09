Last month, I shared a few books on my “To Be Read” list, including the latest novel from Ann Patchett, “Tom Lake.” I have been a fan of Patchett’s since reading “The Dutch House,” a moving story of exile and inheritance that earned her a spot on the Pulitzer Prize finalist list in 2020. This led me to a few books on her backlist: “State of Wonder” and “Bel Canto” are great, and I regularly revisit her nonfiction essay collection, “This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage.” However, I am returning to you this month to enthusiastically share that “Tom Lake” is my favorite book by Patchett so far. I became so immersed in the story that I couldn’t bear to leave it for more than a few minutes at a time, so I alternated between reading the hardcover at my kitchen table and listening to the audiobook in the car. Meryl Streep narrates the audiobook, if that tells you anything about the experience of listening to the story (spoiler alert: it’s superb).
The year is 2020, and Lara’s three daughters have returned home to the family’s cherry farm in rural Michigan to help carry the farm through the pandemic. Don’t worry — this is not a pandemic novel. The year merely serves as an ancillary plot point; it’s the reason Lara’s adult daughters have returned home, the reason they remain isolated from the world, and the reason they are hungry for a good story. While she and her daughters pick row after row of cherries, Lara recounts her summer romance with a man named Peter Duke, a now-famous actor. Lara met Duke at Tom Lake, a summer stock theater not far from the farm, during a production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” What follows is a sun-drenched tale of love and heartbreak at an age when it seemed like summer would last forever.
Wilder’s classic American play, “Our Town,” is a major part of the plot, but don’t let unfamiliarity deter you. Patchett understands that while many of her readers probably studied “Our Town” in high school, they might not remember much of the story. She outlines the necessary information for the reader and paints a clear, nostalgia-filled picture of the play and its characters. After finishing “Tom Lake,” I pulled my own yellowed and faded copy of “Our Town” from the shelf and thumbed through it. Thornton Wilder wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning play in 1938. Its simple message is reflected in the lack of scenery and the humble lives of the residents of the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. It is a quick read, yet it offers tender insight into the cyclical nature of life. In the beginning, the characters are completely absorbed by their daily activities, town gossip, and far-off dreams. By the end, however, they come to realize that life’s little moments ought to be treasured. Similarly, in “Tom Lake,” Patchett contrasts the fear that pervaded 2020 with simple moments from both past and present: the dog’s delight in a grimy tennis ball, a refreshing swim in a lake with a first love, the comfort of a spinach pie, and an afternoon breeze floating through a cherry orchard. In some ways, both the summer stock theater at Tom Lake and the family farm become their own versions of Grover’s Corners, revealing pockets of life that are expertly animated through relationships and change.
Imagine my surprise when, on the same day I began writing this article, I learned about Rhode Island PBS’s documentary, “Our Town: South Kingstown,” which premiered at South Kingstown High School earlier this week. Occasionally while reading, a connection like this pops up to bridge the gap between fiction and reality. As a reader, I find these moments of coincidence oddly comforting. Though I don’t believe the PBS series has anything to do with Thornton Wilder’s play, the title brings to mind quaint towns like Grover’s Corners and the unique people who fill them. We have an abundance of charming towns here in southern Rhode Island and I am looking forward to seeing what is highlighted in the series. I expect it will focus on everyday life: personal stories from residents, spotlights on small businesses, facts about local flora and fauna, and highlights of the area’s rich history. That is what makes any town special, after all.
