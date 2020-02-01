NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Sustainable fashion was in style Friday night at The Towers as the Hera Gallery hosted their fourth annual Art To Table Benefit, a gala which has become one of the artist cooperative’s biggest annual events.
“This is our major fundraising event for the year,” Hera Gallery Secretary Mara Trachtenberg said. “It helps us keep our doors open and it helps us to continue to bring art into the community, which we all feel pretty passionate about.”
In addition to raising funds for Hera, 10 percent of all proceeds raised were donated to the Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County and the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.
Hors d’ouevres from Belmont Market, drinks and dancing accompanied “Couture made from Yesterday’s Fibers,” an up-cycled fashion show curated by Providence-based designer Brianna Moon featuring clothing made from deadstock fabrics and vintage garments from herself as well as fellow Providence-based designers Bianca Jones-Pearson of Clothes Horse Clothing and Rene Reyes of The Human Will. Following the show, the one-of-a-kind pieces were sold in a live auction among the gallery members and other attendees.
Moon displayed daywear, eveningwear and accessories from her Fall/Winter collection, while Jones-Pearson showed off hair accessories and jackets, all of which were made from deadstock fabrics. Reyes debuted his new skirt collection paired with a jacket collection, all of which were sourced from at least three irregular fabrics.
In addition to fashion, a silent auction of art pieces made from recycled and sustainable materials was held as well as a lottery for this year’s Hera portrait, an original oil painting by member artist Abigail Wamboldt which was featured in promotional material for this year’s benefit.
When it came to choosing a theme for the benefit, members wanted to help promote more sustainable and environmentally conscious living, according to Hera vice president and event organizer Chad Amos Self.
“We’ve been doing this event for four years now and it was kind of billed as a black tie, gown gala and as much fun as those can be, I think we’re kind of in a different point in time where we need to be thinking more sustainably and thinking more about our community and also sort of think globally about what we do, so we started thinking about how an event or a benefit can function as a socially-engaged artwork almost, where we’re kind of bringing awareness to what we’re doing here through sustainable fashion,” Self said.
For Self and other members, watching the 2016 documentary “RiverBlue,” which details the impact of runoff dyes from denim and other fabrics and leather tanning on the environment, made them want to focus specifically on promoting sustainability in the fashion industry.
“Right now I think four percent of all of our oceans are polluted by blue jeans alone, so that type of destruction of our ecosystem is what’s spurring this and it’s great to see young designers like the three we have here working in this new way,” Self said. “We need more of that. That’s kind of why we’re doing this whole thing and reforming what we do here because it benefits us to get people out, but why not use this platform to promote something bigger than us?”
For Hera Gallery President Uli Brahmst, the importance of promoting sustainability not only reflects their tradition of activism through art, but also their sense of sharing lessons and building bridges between generations, especially for a co-op that consists of artists ranging from founding members that have been a part of Hera since 1974 to young artists participating in their first shows.
“I think it’s almost like the young generation is educating the older generation because I think they’re better educated (on sustainability),” Brahmst said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for different generations to learn and act and inspire each other because we all would like to breath air and swim in our oceans and drink our water and not have one wildfire after the other.”
Brahmst said discussions with her 16-year-old daughter and among fellow board members while working on the event have prompted her to reconsider her own impact, like thinking twice about purchasing discounted factory-produced clothing from major retailers.
As the head of a co-operative, Brahmst says she understands the importance of community and coming together to support both causes and each other, thanking the many sponsors that help make the night happen and allow Hera to continue to bring art into the South County community over 45 years after their founding.
“I think (it’s important) to have that interconnectedness and raise that awareness for all of us that we’re living in this beautiful environment where we have nature and culture and a real sense of connectivity,” Brahmst said.
The Hera Gallery is located at 10 High St. in Wakefield and is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also currently have an exhibition titled “5th Decade: Hera Gallery” running at the Jamestown Arts Center Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Feb. 22.
For more information on the Hera Gallery, visit their website www.heragallery.org or call them at (401) 789-1488.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.