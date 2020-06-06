NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The South County Museum is encouraging southern Rhode Islanders to use their videos, photos and stories to help build a growing Rhode Island COVID-19 digital collection.
The new online exhibit is a statewide effort between the Providence Public Library and the Rhode Island Historical Society.
Kate Wells, curator of the Rhode Island Collections at the Providence Public Library and Becca Bender, film archivist and curator of recorded media at the Rhode Island Historical Society, started the digital collection as a way to document and preserve the lived experience of the state’s residents during COVID.
“Obviously this a moment of history in the making in an unprecedented time, both good and unfortunate,” South County Museum Assistant Director Heather Pouliot Kisilywicz said.
Visitors to ricovidarchive.org can browse the growing collection and go back often as daily submissions are posted and shared.
“This project started completely simultaneously between the Providence Public Library and the Rhode Island Historical Society,” Bender said. “I think it was the first weekend that we went into work from home mode and each of us individually started thinking about doing this collecting around COVID and how to collect from our communities.”
Bender and Wells teamed up to get the project going.
“When we started talking we realized very quickly we were in alignment,” Wells said. “The goals of the project revolve around an archive that documents Rhode Islanders reacting and adapting to the COVID experience.”
Recent submissions include a photo of a modern sewing machine being used to make cloth face masks.
“I’ve had my sewing machine for many years, but it’s taken on a new meaning during the pandemic as I’ve been making masks,” the anonymous submitter wrote. “My fabric stash — usually used for quilts — is now being used to make masks for family, neighbors and friends. It’s hard to believe that in 2020, PPE is being made and shared by people using their home sewing machines and 3D printers.”
Another submission, from Abigail Borchert, shows how the Bike Stop Cafe in Narragansett started a no-contact curbside system in which customers call to order and pay by credit card over the phone. Each customer is then given a number and when they arrive, they pick up their food from a designated spot.
There are 27 pages of more than 200 items to browse on the site, including photos of posters advocating for the release of elderly and immune-compromised prisoners, along with essays about how life has changed for people since the pandemic began.
There’s also an interactive map to view contributions from throughout the state. Anyone that’s able to document and share their experience is welcome to do so, Wells said.
“There’s a wide range of things that would be South County specific, but there wouldn’t be a special category for what South County folks would be experiencing versus anyone else in the state,” she said.
Contributions are accepted at any time and there’s no fee involved. Those unsure of what to submit can review “Guide to Personal Archiving” to help spark their inspiration.
“Often, local history groups like ours are ‘stuck in time,’” Pouliot Kisilywicz said. “Like it’s a way to escape back into time. But actually, I think we’re all organizations that are documenting things as they are happening.”
The archive site is accessible to anyone. Material in it also could one day be used in curated exhibits by the South County History Center and South County Museum.
“It is truly a community archive,” Wells said.
The South County Museum remains closed to visitors, but has shifted to providing online offerings. Video lectures, demonstrations and showcases of artifacts will go on the website at southcountymuseum.org. The museum also has Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“Right now we are embarking on a journey into technology we never even conceived of, even a couple of years ago,” Executive Director Jim Crothers said in a video message. “We’re going to share the history of South County in a distance learning, electronic way.”
