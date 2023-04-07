WESTERLY, R.I. — Crocuses and daffodils pushing their way through the soil is an unmistakable sign of spring in New England, and members’ work will spring to life as well at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly’s “Feast for the Senses — Spring is Here,” which opened this week.
“Feast for the Senses — Spring is Here” features members Serena Bates, who works in sculpture, and Kristie Foss, who fashions handmade polymer clay jewelry.
Foss has been working in polymer for many years and has made strides in its fabrication since joining local, national, and worldwide polymer clay networks.
A member of the Co-Op since 2009, Foss has been working on improving her skills and presenting pieces that showcase years of learning and executing new methods. Foss, of Connecticut, started her journey with the Co-Op with bead weaving and silver work but transitioned to polymer because of the range of colors and her ability to complete pieces quickly.
“I’m a member of the Southern Connecticut Polymer Clay Guild, and I’m a member of the New England Polymer Art Guild, and I’m also a member of the Kansas City Polymer Clay Guild,” Foss laughed.
She explained that she got hooked up with the national and international polymer clay community at the height of the pandemic. She said that her work has benefitted from her experience with different groups, where members share and instruct new skills and methods. She also learns to overcome design and fabrication challenges with the help of her colleagues.
“I’ve been able to continue making contacts and learning new things with people from everywhere,” she said, but also admitted her home group has remained active, both virtually and online, during and since the pandemic.
Foss is presenting pendants called “Flowers,” floral earrings, and translucent beads on silk cords. She explained that she can create several pieces at a time and prefers people to enjoy her jewelry out in the world, so she prices her pieces affordably to encourage admirers to buy.
The polymer process for Foss is intricate, as she creates and slices many thin layers to achieve her desired effects. She explained that she loves working in polymer because she can mix up many colors and use them together.
Her floral jewelry designs are perfect to start spring on a cheerful note.
Featured Artist Serena Bates has been no stranger to success over the past year, recently winning a show for her sculpture “Love Story, Sirena & Octavius” at the South County Art Association.
In this exhibition, she is showing “Love Story” as well as “Zen Zen,” a bronze part-Siamese cat, a bust of Westerly’s Chuck Royce created while she was an artist-in-residence at the Ocean House, and a versatile flower sculpture called “Copper Lotus.”
Serena was one of the founding members of the Co-Op and explained she has been floating in and out as a member as her life has allowed.
Bates returned to the gallery last year as a member, but with a new purpose.
“I joined back up last year because I had won a few major awards and I took the money to start a scholarship for local art students,” she explained.
Last year, the scholarship program, called “Art it Forward”, awarded two Westerly High School students college scholarships based on their academic performance and demonstrated passion for art.
The scholarship’s full and official name is “The Corrine Hansen Taylor ‘Art it Forward’ Scholarship,” and was borne out of the artist’s friendship with fellow Westerly High School alum Corrine Hansen Taylor, who ‘invested’ in Serena’s art.
“On a visit in 2015,” Bates shared, “Corri saw some of my unfinished works that I did not have the time or money to complete. She slid a check over to me for $1000 and said, ‘I am investing in you, Serena. When you can, please just pay it forward.’”
That moment changed Bates’ life.
“Since that time, I have tried to prove worthy of Corri’s gift,” she continued. “I have won several art awards, been published in many articles, am in collections all over the world now, and have had opportunities to meet and work with well-known peers in my sculpture profession.”
Bates explained that in addition to awarding Westerly High School students with scholarship monies, she has extended the program to Stonington High School in Stonington, Connecticut. She hopes to be able to add an additional nearby high school each academic year to continue fulfilling her promise to ‘pay it forward.’
Not only will Serena be exhibiting her work during “Spring is Here,” but she will also be sharing information about the scholarship program with colleagues and gallery guests.
“Feast for the Senses – Spring is Here” runs through April 29 with an opening reception on Friday, April from 5– 8 p.m. The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is located at 14 Railroad Avenue in Westerly. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
