An underrated quality of folk music is how utilitarian it can be. A duo with just vocals and guitars can relay harmonies and melodies that stand up to any full-fledged band. The only difference is that the tone often isn’t amplified and the acoustic stripped down sound is very apparent. For over a decade, The Milk Carton Kids from Los Angeles have exemplified this approach with award-winning brilliance. On April 7, the duo of Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan will be taking the stage at The United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly for a much awaited performance.
Before the show got rescheduled from its original date on September 25th of last year due to COVID-19, Ryan and I had a talk about how him and Pattengale started collaborating, putting out a box set, archiving a ton of different things and new music that’ll be due out in the coming months.
Rob Duguay: Before you and Kenneth started The Milk Carton Kids, you both had reached a professional crossroads with your solo music careers during the early 2010s. Were you considering backing out of trying to make a living in music or were you in a different headspace? What was your situation like before you started this duo?
Joey Ryan: Personally, I did quit at one time during 2006 but by the time we met at the end of 2009 and the beginning of 2010 I think we both had just enough positive feedback to continue our delusion indefinitely. I don’t think it would be fair to say either of us were on the precipice of quitting but the visions of success were delusional, for sure. Once we got together and felt what it might actually feel like to start to have a career, it was very clear that’s not what was going on before.
RD: This past September, you released the 10th anniversary box set of your debut album Prologue. How did you go about including the selection of early demos, live performances, archival photos and other things to create this whole thing?
JR: We started from this knowledge through Kenneth being a compulsive archivist so he keeps everything and it’s very well organized. Everything down to our financial spreadsheets from our first tour where we were keeping track of how much money both of us owed each other on every given day. It was us paying for our minivan on our credit cards and stuff so we knew we had tons and tons of stuff, photos and old recordings. In particular, we knew we had the original writing demos from when we sang it into our IPhones of “Michigan” and “New York” which are two of the more popular songs off of the album. Then we started going back and realizing that we really could tell the story through these various recordings at different stages of how the album came together.
Since it was our first thing ever it felt like we were showing the musical evolution of how we really came together, became a band, learned how to play together and evolved our sound and sensibilities together. At the beginning of this box set we were two individual singer-songwriters and by the end we’re The Milk Carton Kids.
RD: What are you most excited for your fans to check out when they buy the box set?
JR: I feel like the concept of the box set is to show the arc and evolution of the album, so it’s hard to pick one particular thing. One thing I think I’m most scared of having included and perhaps will be one of the more compelling things is the various takes where we really don’t sound that great and things are just starting to come together so you can hear the beginnings of ideas. Everything we’ve ever put out is the end result of all that work so showing the work feels like one of those dreams where you walk out of the house without your clothes on by accident or something like that. I feel like we have a deep enough sense of community and bond with the people who listen to our music at this point that anyone who’s invested enough to listen that deeply to this kind of indulgent project of a box set hopefully will be forgiving as they listen.
RD: How would you describe you and Kenneth’s songwriting partnership over the past 10 years plus as it has evolved?
JR: The partnership that we have encompasses elements of a sibling relationship, business partner and a lot of it in a lot of ways feels like a marriage. It’s obviously a creative partnership where we have to be completely accepting of each other and at the same time completely ruthless in our constructive criticism with each other in our writing processes. I would describe it as completely all-encompassing.
RD: It’s been a few years since The Milk Carton Kids put out a new record, so can we expect a new album later this year or sometime next year?
JR: Yes, we’re working on it now. It’ll be out at some point this year, there’s not much I can say about it but we’ll be having a new record out.
