For over a month now, Pump House Music Works’ outdoor shows on their front lawn on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield have been a rousing success. A majority of them have been sold out with a capacity of 175 seats in a 6,000-square-foot area. Safety has been guaranteed while the folks in attendance enjoy live music in a responsible and sensible way. It’s locally been one of the few bright spots in a hectic and uncertain summer in Rhode Island. Providence funk act Slurp will be continuing the success there on Aug. 21 when they share the stage with Narragansett reggae rock act Dudemanbro.
I had a talk with Slurp’s guitarist Mike Schiavone and bassist Rory Quinn ahead of the show about how the both of them have been holding up these days, selling music gear during a pandemic, livestreaming from one of the biggest venues in the state and working on new music.
Rob Duguay: We’re in August of this crazy COVID-19 affected year so how have each of you been doing?
Rory Quinn: Not too bad, all things considered. Just trying to keep my sanity like everyone else and trying to enjoy this down time.
Mike Schiavone: Doing great. Writing new material for Slurp’s next album and working at Empire Guitars in Providence while doing my best helping out the musicians in this community.
RD: That’s awesome. Now Mike, has it been weird with people coming into Empire Guitars to buy gear and instruments since the pandemic started or has it been business as usual?
MS: Our current setup is one customer at a time in the shop, or they can make an appointment and shop and/or trade. Our sales have basically shifted to on-line purchases and curb-side pickups. Every guitar is quarantined for at least four days after anyone touches it for the safety of staff and customers.
RD: That’s a very smart approach to have in these weird times.
MS: Yeah, weird times indeed.
RD: Rory, you’ve been working on your own solo album a lot over the past few months, so how has it been coming together and what’s your vision behind it?
RQ: It’s been coming together great and it’s being mixed and mastered as we speak, so hopefully soon I’ll be able to announce a release date. My vision behind it was to create almost a new school west coast g-funk hip hop sound with horns on it. I was able to write some more laid back stuff compared to what we play in Slurp. The writing process was pretty smooth and quick and I was able to record all the bass, drums and guitars myself and bring in some of the best musicians I know to fill it out.
RD: That sounds pretty cool, especially with the combination of g-funk and horns.
RQ: Thanks man, I’m pumped for everyone to hear it. It’s been all really positive feedback so far from friends, so I’m super happy about that.
RD: No problem. On August 9th, Slurp got to take part in a livestream in the ballroom of Fete Music Hall in Providence with fellow local act Toad & The Stooligans. How would the both of you describe the unique experience?
RQ: It was amazing. A huge thank you to everyone at Fete, everything from the whole production was top notch. Also playing with our buddies Toad and the Stooligans is always a blast, I love those guys. The only weird part was playing in front of an empty venue, but it certainly wasn’t my first time doing that.
MS: It was surely a weird experience not seeing an audience in front of us, especially on a stage we’ve wanted to play on since the beginning of the band. With that being said, it felt great to be there and get that musical outpouring out on a live feed to everyone at home. The crew at Fete was amazing and we are in the works for another live stream show in the near future so we can start to showcase our new material.
RD: That’s great that you guys had a blast, I loved watching it.
RQ: Thanks for tuning in.
RD: Anytime. Speaking of new material, can we expect any of it for the upcoming show at Pump House Music Works? What are your feelings going into it?
RQ: I’m pretty pumped to play our first somewhat normal show in about six months. We have thrown a new cover in the mix which we will play. However with our limited time together these days, it’s taking a bit to finish some of the new stuff. We currently have about four new tunes that we are trying to finish up and hopefully we’ll start playing them live soon.
MS: I love these new outdoor shows and the thought that people who go to these smaller events can enjoy a little piece of the pre-pandemic days in a responsible environment. I was in attendance for the Jabbawaukee show there on July 31st and truthfully had a blast with the audience from safe distances. As for playing some new Slurp songs, they’re almost ready but we will see if we can show everyone a little taste of what’s to come.
