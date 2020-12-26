KINGSTON, R.I. — It’s all in the making of the bread.
At least, that’s the thought for this bread maker – and now bakery owner – Jeff Collins, owner of the South County Bread Co., located inside the Kingston Pizza at 63 Briar Lane.
Just this last Saturday, for instance, a long line of people continuously snaked around the door, wanting to either discover how this fellow made sourdough bread or replenish supplies from a previous stop at his shop.
“You can smell the bread baking from outside. You can smell the rosemary cooking off,” he said in an interview with The Independent after the doors shut for the day at 3 p.m. He’s only open Thursday through Sunday, but his website (socobreadco.com) shows the hours, takes orders, and shows a menu of tasty recipes he offers.
He’s been open for about seven weeks, with help from his father, Paul; mother, Jo-Ann; and wife, Keri Lyn. His father, also a baker, works the ovens with him, while his mother and wife staff the retail counters in the pizza parlor’s dining room now converted to a bakery.
A former baker at Belmont Market in Wakefield, Jeff Collins had the itch to branch out on his own. He learned a lot, he said, while working at the market. Now it’s time to test his own entrepreneurial skills with his own shop.
His specialty? Sourdough bread, of course. A little background - from the health perspective - on sourdough bread, blending with his choice to make it:
Healthline wellness website touts sourdough’s virtue. It is an old form of bread leavening. Sourdough relies on a mix and fermentation of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria that are naturally present in flour, rather than baker’s yeast, to leaven the dough.
It’s believed to have originated in ancient Egypt around 1,500 BC and remained the customary form of bread leavening until baker’s yeast replaced it a few centuries ago. Most leavened breads use commercial baker’s yeast to help the dough rise.
Sourdough bread takes much longer to ferment and rise than other types of bread, which is what creates its particular texture.
From a nutrition point of view, says Healthline, sourdough bread contains higher levels of folate and antioxidants than other kinds of breads. Also, its lower phytate levels allow your body to absorb the nutrients it contains more easily.
This bread also has lower amounts of gluten and its prebiotic- and probiotic-like properties can help improve digestion.
Collins agrees, reciting all of this and more about his artisan style of making this bread in any number of combinations with other accompaniments. These include Bonnet Baguettes, Seeded Rye Sandwich Loaf, Gansett Herb and Matunuck Multigrain.
Being in a pizza parlor – for the time being – he also gives a nod to that delicacy, too, with sourdough pizza bread.
“Sourdough pizza dough is so gentle on your stomach. It really lets your other ingredients shine in a way they never have before,” he says in his online menu selection for it.
“Sourdough starter and olive oil in this recipe really work well together after their 18-hour cold proof journey. This dough will also last in your refrigerator for almost a week, because sourdough is a natural preservative. Enjoy! Mangia!”
He also offers near on-demand just-out-of-the-oven creations.
“People can order online and come in for an immediate pick up, right out of the ovens. How good is that, to get your bread hot right away and taste it? They love it,” he said.
So what else is in the making of his bread – some special sauce or secret ingredient?
“Nothing more than its natural offerings,” he said with a smile and an explanation about bread’s communal properties.
“Bread really pulls a community together. For good bread, people will show up. It’s a communal thing that’s created, the Last Supper, the breaking of the bread, a destination beyond just eating it,” he said. “But eating it is what feeds the emotions of togetherness.”
And what about the baker’s passion?
“You have to be obsessed with it to make it. I’m really obsessed. To be honest, bread is incredibly sexy,” he said.
