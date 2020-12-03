Following a cluster of 13 new COVID-19 cases among students — which has led to 174 students being required to quarantine and nine staff absences due to a positive case, quarantining or testing — the North Kingstown School Department announced Tuesday that NK High School would move to distance learning for two weeks Given the surge of coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations in Rhode Island, which have resulted in the state’s current two week “pause,” do you believe the state should move all students to virtual learning for the rest of 2020? Let us know in this week’s poll below.

