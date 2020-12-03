“What if?”
It’s a question many people ask when pondering the past, present or future. The thought captures the interest in choices and reasons behind them.
These possibilities about “what if” can also invite ideas about whether we really have choice or are prisoners of destiny.
This and other scenarios are the center point at the Wilbury Theatre’s presentation of the critically-acclaimed play, “Constellations,” a two-character drama by Nick Payne. Beginning tonight (Dec. 3), Narragansett native Rachel Dulude and Wakefield resident Josh Short hope to trigger your mind to ponder these notions.
The play’s storyline, in essence, is a reminder to everyone about ordinary life having potentially endless possibilities that can eventually reduce to just a few as the prospect of death either takes away any further choices or opens up more.
The story is about Roland, a beekeeper (Short) connecting with Marianne, a cosmologist (Dulude). They become romantically involved, but a confession of infidelity causes a breakup. Then, after a chance meeting, Roland and Marianne resume their relationship and marry. However, Marianne eventually learns she has a brain tumor and less than a year to live.
She often waxes poetic about cosmology, quantum mechanics, string theory and the belief that there are multiple universes that pull people’s lives in various directions. This is reflected in the play’s structure as brief scenes are repeated, often with different outcomes.
“It’s really about optimism, hope and possibility,” said Short, Wilbury’s founder, artistic director and actor. “It’s actually uplifting because you can see (through showing different outcomes and events) that anything can happen.”
Dulude said, “It’s also a beautiful love story about two people and the choices we make.”
Each step along their possible paths offers a new series of potential outcomes: a marriage can exist alongside a breakup and a tragic illness can exist on a parallel plane to a happily ever after.
It also aims to capture Roland and Marianne’s romance play out over a myriad of possible lifetimes, illustrating the extraordinary richness of being alive in the multiverse.
This taps into French Novelist Marcel Proust and a comment he made in his novel, “Remembrance of Things Past.”
The only real voyage of discovery consists not in seeing new landscapes, but in having new eyes, in seeing the universe with the eyes of another, of hundreds of others, in seeing the hundreds of universes that each of them sees, he wrote.
Accenting that point, Short said, “During these uncertain times, it feels like a multitude of possibilities exist before us and as we continue to produce theater, this play felt like a perfect confluence of love, hope and the beauty of chance.”
He compared the idea of destiny and choice – one message these actors want the audience to draw in – to the death of American cosmologist Carl Sagan. In a subtle way, it also challenges some religious beliefs about a hereafter, heaven or some other destiny to rejoin the already departed.
When Sagan died, Short said, “many people asked his wife, Ann Druyan, if she thought she would ever see him again. She famously replied, ‘I don’t think I’ll ever see Carl again. But I saw him. We saw each other. We found each other in the cosmos, and that was wonderful.’”
It is, in a way, also a play for those who like deep thinking. In tapping concepts about string theory, the play borrows on the idea that the standard description of the universe should be replaced by the consideration that tiny vibrating strings twist and turn in complicated ways.
“It requires a lot of brain gymnastics,” said Dulude about performing in the play.
“The key is listening and responding and maintaining extreme focus based on the various scenarios these people go through. The dialogue can be similar, with just one or two words changing and that alters the meaning very differently,” she said.
Produced in conjunction with Waterfire Providence, it will offer audiences the chance to safely see a play – at a drive-in setting. Patrons can see the performance from the warmth and safety of their cars, tuning into an FM frequency to hear the audio at the volume they prefer.
The play will be visible both by seeing the actors either on the stage or through a large 40 foot-wide screen in real time with video close-ups.
It will be performed behind the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person and must be purchased in advance at thewilburygroup.org to monitor the attendance limits and ask required pre-event screening questions.
A Spanish version of the play will be offered on Dec. 11 and 18 with tickets purchased through the website.
Those attending must wear a mask whenever outside their vehicle and must comply with physical spacing requirements, as will the two actors, who will be separated by plastic dividers. Indoor bathrooms will be available and will be cleaned continuously according to the Rhode Island COVID-19 regulations.
For safety reasons, patrons must pack their own food and must eat it in their car.
Artists and all employees working on the production are required to adhere to a very strict safety process developed in collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Actors’ Equity Association, and consulting epidemiologists from the Brown University School of Public Health, Short said.
Safety measures include strict rehearsal and performance guidelines, daily health screenings, and COVID tests twice a week, he said.
Short also said that, as a result of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s “pause” on activities involving people in groups, the theater abandoned original plans for outdoor seating.
“With that done, the production has been designed to be completely ‘drive-in’ style,” he said.
“I’m excited to produce this play outdoors, under the eye of the universe that we still know so little about,” he said.
