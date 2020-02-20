The Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly is synonymous with blues music. With names such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert Collins, Leon Russell and Big Joe Turner gracing the stage since its opening as The Knickerbocker Cafe in 1933, it’s no surprise that it’s become a hotbed for the musical style. The New England Winter Blues Festival will showcase a mix of newer and established musicians there on Feb. 21. Sugar Ray Norcia from Stonington, Connecticut, GA-20 from Boston and Gina Sicilia from Newtown, Pennsylvania will be performing during the early parts of the evening. Topping the night off will be harmonica legend Curtis Salgado from Portland, Oregon.
Salgado and I had a conversation ahead of the festival about getting into this kind of music, growing up listening to swing, a long friendship with a certain comedic actor and a new record that’s on the way.
RD: What would you say was the first musician that got you into the blues?
CS: Count Basie. When I was a kid, my father was a big swing fan and Count Basie was one of his main idols and he had a lot of Count Basie records.
RD: The harmonica is a very underappreciated instrument in my opinion because there’s a lot of technique that goes into it that people don’t usually see from the performer on stage. There’s a lot of breathing involved and it’s good exercise for the lungs. What made you choose the harmonica as your primary instrument?
CS: Because my guitar teacher would kick me in lessons if I didn’t get it right. If I’m sitting there trying to put a bar chord together or a G at the low end of the neck or something like that, he’d go “watch!” and then he’d kick me in the shin. My mother brought me home a harmonica book about how to play blue harmonica by Tony “Little Sun” Glover. He was this folk guy out of the Wisconsin Midwest area like Bob Dylan and those guys. The book was completely wrong but my mother brought me home that book and a harmonica because I reported my guitar teacher to my parents.
There’s another dynamic to this. My folks were into swing music so I grew up on all sorts of stuff. Fats Waller, Anita O’Day, Gene Krupa, Bix Biderbeck and Fletcher Henderson were on these 78s at my house where I grew up and I have an older brother and an older sister. They brought home a Paul Butterfield record and that was like ‘Wow!’ for me. That record and my mom bringing home an harmonica, because it beat getting kicked in the shin, launched me into it.
You’re right, people don’t really know much about the harmonica. First of all, you can’t see how it’s performed because someone has the instrument up to their mouth. To me it’s like a magic trick to figure out what’s going on up there and how they’re getting that sound. Secondly, a lot of harmonica players like Bob Dylan and Neil Young are OK but there’s so much more that can be done with the instrument instead of putting it in a rack and blowing into it. Stevie Wonder plays the harmonica, Toots Thielemans plays the harmonica, these cats aren’t doing that.
They’re just putting it where they think it fits and they’re guessing. I’m sorry, but it’s true.
RD: I totally get that. You have a resume that includes performing with the likes of Robert Cray, Roomful Of Blues and Santana. Is there anybody you’d like to collaborate with in the future?
CS: That’s a very good question. I like so much stuff it’s hard to say and I’ve already played with a lot of great people. I’m really into New Orleans stuff so I like Bootsy Collins, I’d like to play harmonica on one of his records. I’m a big fan of his, I love P-Funk and just funk music in general. Prince would have been cool, I know it might be surprising but I like a lot of different music.
If it hits you then it hits you. I like Rage Against The Machine, they’re very angry but very creative. It would be great to play with Robert Cray again and I’d like to do a record with Jon Cleary. I’ve been more into the funk kind of thing, really. People that I know from the Boston area and the Rhode Island area are incredible musicians and some country western cats would really be nice, I like Sturgill Simpson a lot.
RD: He’s awesome.
CS: I like stuff that has soul to it, stuff that’s believable. James Brown, Prince, Sly Stone, stuff like that. I also like Ivan Neville and Dumpstaphunk. There’s people that nobody knows about that if I was to mention you would have to look them up, there’s a bunch of guys out there.
RD: It’s great that you have a wide musical taste. You’re into a lot of music rather than sticking to one style. You’re credited for inspiring John Belushi to start the Blues Brothers after you met him while Belushi was filming “Animal House” in Eugene, Oregon. How was John like in person and did you give John a lot of advice when the Blues Brothers were starting out?
CS: When I met John, he was the first actor I actually met in person. It’s all come full circle due to me being in contact with his brother Jim and I’ve known John’s wife for years. This is a story where I’m starting at the very beginning. I didn’t know who John Belushi was because I play music and your big paydays are Saturday nights. I used to live in Eugene with a bass player named Richard Cousins in an apartment and he played bass for Robert Cray.
Richard came up to me one day and told me “Hey, I guess Robert has a part in this movie they’re making here in Eugene.” About a week later, Robert Cray and the band that I was singing and playing harmonica for called The Nighthawks were doing a double gig together. I didn’t know who these people are, I didn’t know what movie was being made and I didn’t know anything about John Belushi because I work Saturday night. I didn’t have any idea that “Saturday Night Live” existed. All of a sudden this guy comes up to me and yanks on my pant leg as I’m playing music saying “Hey Curtis, Belushi wants to meet you.”
I had no idea what he was saying and I was in the middle of a song so I told him to scram. He keeps on telling me about Belushi and I knew who he was because he sold everybody cocaine. This guy’s name was Richard and we called him “Little Dick” because he was only about five feet tall. I told him again to go away and then the set ends, I get off the stage and I’m walking towards some girls and “Little Dick” spins me around to talk about Belushi wanting to see me and this guy holds his arm out and he’s about 5 feet, 6 inches. He’s stocky and he shakes my hand and he tells me that he likes my music and what I’m trying to do.
He then says that I remind him of a friend of his who plays harmonica, and I’m like “Great, what the world needs is another harmonica player.” That friend turned out to be Dan Aykroyd. Then he tells me that him and Robert did a scene together for “Animal House” and how he taught them how to dance. I knew which one he was talking about because we do it when we play and anyhow we have a little conversation and I figure it’s over and I’m gonna wander off. Then he tells me how he’s part of a “variety show” in New York City and then he told me how difficult it was to fly from New York to Portland, Oregon and take a car down to Eugene in order to film “Animal House.”
I’m listening to him but I don’t have any idea of how grueling it was. I do now but I didn’t know anything about that, I was 22 or 23 years old at the time. He told me he was excited for the next episode because they were going to have Ray Charles. Then he had my attention and I told him to ask Ray Charles about Guitar Slim, he didn’t know who that was and we were off and running. I told him how he used to run sessions with Ray before Ray became who he was.
Then I told him that he should ask Ray to play alto sax, because he played that on “Hot Rod” during the Newport Jazz Festival in 1958. Then he invited me to smoke a joint with him and we were playing at a hotel so we went up to one of the rooms there. He then told me to call him, I didn’t think much of it but about four days later he asked me to come on over and bring my records. We can go on and on, but we ended up friends until the day he died. I watched him make the movie “1941,” we were good friends and he supported me.
RD: That’s a fantastic story about how you two met. It’s been nearly a couple years since you put out a new record, so can we expect something this year?
CS: I do have an unnamed record so far that it looks like my label at Alligator Records is going to pick up. I have an idea for a name but the label and I are going to have to work together on that. We’re going to master the record and hopefully it’ll be out soon.
