NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The annual Small Works Holiday Sale is back on at the Wickford Art Association, with works under 14 inches and $300 from 41 different member artists up for sale during normal gallery hours through Dec. 20, with an additional day of shopping on Dec. 22.
“It has come together really lovely,” WAA Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon said. “A lot of patrons and artists alike have indicated that they really feel the quality of the artwork this year is really top notch, in some senses better than years past, and I think that that’s reflective of so many of the artists having a lot of time to develop their portfolios and a lot of work, given all of the closures that have happened throughout the year and limitations on other activities.”
The sale, which began last Sunday, saw a successful first weekend, according to Gagnon.
“Sales were fantastic on opening day, which was Friday,” Gagnon said. “They were probably about level over the weekend (but) I think we had a little less foot traffic on Saturday than expected given the nice weather, but so far, so good.”
While paintings are the most common find at the sale, Gagnon said they have pieces available in nearly every media.
“We do have a very good representation of paintings of all different sorts, but we also have this year some multimedia, mixed media and we have one wood sculptor who’s a relatively new member of the organization who does absolutely beautiful work,” Gagnon said.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, and the upcoming two week pause and rollback of activities announced by the state last week set to start Monday, Gagnon says the WAA is already prepared.
“We have reverted to kind of the COVID Phase II numbers in the gallery; we are not allowing more than 15 people at a time, so in general that usually means two to three staff and/or volunteers and up to 12 visitors,” Gagnon said. “We’re kind of in retail mode at the moment and our space is kind of a flexible space. Pretty much all we are doing from now until the end of the calendar year is this particular sale, so in terms of the retail restrictions, it’s back to one person per 100 square feet, so (by) staying to the number 15 we are in complete compliance with that.”
While their art is on the wall and ready for sale without them needing to be there, artists participating in the show have developed a revolving door for the weekends for certain artists to rotate each week so they have a chance to speak with patrons and prospective customers.
“We find that many of the visitors to the gallery enjoy the opportunity to meet the artists who created the works,” Gagnon said.
Overall, Gagnon says, the artists are enjoying the show as well.
“(They’re) also impressed with the quality of the work that the other artists have brought in,” Gagnon said. “We have several first-time artists participating, some who are new members to the organization, others who have been members for a while but haven’t actively participated in this show, and so it’s always interesting to have a little bit of new energy in a situation and it kind of mixes up and diversifies the offerings.”
One such artist is Diane Heilig, who also sits on the WAA Board of Directors, and is selling a series of 8” x 8” acrylic paintings based off hikes she’s taken throughout Rhode Island and some of her other travels.
This is Heilig’s second year participating in the sale.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Heilig said. “It’s nice to be able to do the artwork and just have it in a show, knowing that it’s out there and knowing that it’s in town, which is really nice, really trying to promote (shopping) local as well. It’s nice to be involved with this group in general with a lot of wonderful artists who, even if my piece doesn’t sell, I’m happy that other pieces are selling and people are coming out and taking a look.”
She described her experience last year as a first-time participant as “very smooth sailing.”
“(I) sold a few pieces, it was fun to do (and) it was exciting because you get a bunch of phone calls saying a piece would sell and it was very exciting to get those phone calls, so it was very nice,” Gagnon said. “It was fun to do. It was very motivating just because I think seeing all of the artwork and knowing that someone liked the artwork was really fun too.”
For Gagnon, the sale marks the final event of her first calendar year in charge, one that has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs in the wake of COVID-19.
“It’s been a little bit of a tumultuous year as things go. We’ve certainly faced a lot of crises that were completely out of left field, things that, as an organization and as an artistic community, we’ve never been through before,” Gagnon said. “While I’m new to the visual arts field, I’ve been active in the arts community as a musician for many years, so this has been a really shocking year from that perspective, but we at Wickford have held our own. We had to make a lot of difficult decisions earlier in the year and postpone some programing, outrightly cancel the festival in the summer, scale back on some of the gallery shows, introduce the new virtual gallery option and we continue to adapt given the fact that we don’t know how exactly this is going to play out in the next few months, so we are thrilled to put 2020 behind us in some ways and to be looking forward to 2021.”
With uncertainties regarding COVID-19 carrying into 2021, Gagnon said the WAA has already scheduled next year with potential problems in mind.
“We also very carefully planned 2021 so that there were some built-in adaptations that could be relatively easily made if we have to again redirect our programming in a virtual manner or to even, in terms of education, we’re going to kind of promote our education options a little bit differently moving forward so that we have to face potentially less cancellation and postponement scenarios,” Gagnon said. “It’s been a wild ride this year, but I’m really happy to have a very strong team of people behind me in terms of other staff and also a very strong Board of Directors and a community of volunteers that has really stepped up to the plate throughout all of these challenges.”
The Wickford Art Association is located at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown. Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The extra Tuesday will run on normal weekday hours.
For more information on the WAA, visit their website, wickfordart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.