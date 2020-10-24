SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The ever-resilient Contemporary Theater in downtown Wakefield plans to continue its twice weekly outdoor improv musicals – despite approaching chilly autumn weather – until shivers stop the show, says Chris Simpson, theater artistic director.
“The goal would be to keep doing it as long as the weather seems palatable, which means probably earlier daytime shows,” he said this week during an interview with The Independent about the theater’s future amid continuing restrictions to prevent coronavirus outbreaks.
For seven months, this community theater’s main stage – like those in theaters elsewhere – has been dark. He said he doesn’t expect the footlights to turn on anytime soon due to ongoing concerns about the virus spreading.
However, since July the theater company has been performing a few times weekly in the warm weather on its outdoor patio. Simpson said the improvisational music shows have drawn between 10 to 30 people to each performance.
Neal Leaheey, a regular performer in CTC offerings throughout the year, said he has even discovered some new insights doing this kind of acting.
“Basically, performing like that requires extra listening, more awareness and learning to communicate with your whole body. It’s amazing what you communicate with the lower half of your face and inspiring to look at how you can make up for losing that,” he said.
Simpson said Leaheey and others involved in the theater’s direction want to keep performances going, albeit with cold weather blunted by small heat lamps. CTC has submitted to the state’s Take It Outside grant program a proposal for $5,000 to help with the purchases of eight heaters.
“We are taking an, across the board, no live shows indoors until such a time we get very clear guidance that that is safe,” he added.
Fall Line Up
“We believe we can safely execute this performance because it’s in the fresh air and there’s no contact,” he has said, acknowledging that the usual meet-and-greet of cast and audience members will be a tradition set aside for now.
He also said that he strongly advises people to buy tickets online (contemporarytheatercompany.com) on the theater’s website so that people do not arrive and find an event filled to the limited capacities allowed.
For the patio offerings, some fluctuation in time could occur because – unlike with an indoor stage – weather of any kind could suddenly intrude, he said. The starting times listed on the website when tickets are sold will be held as firm as possible, he added.
Simpson said that the fall lineup has other potential offerings beyond the improv musicals.
“There are also some ruminations about getting a conclusion to last year’s Wakefield Idol season and some scaled-back version online of the traditional Christmas Cocktail Cabaret,” he said.
The popular and long-running Wakefield Idol – modeled after American Idol – came to a grinding halt when the March COVID-19 restrictions took effect.
Wakefield Idol is a karaoke-style singing competition that allows local residents to tap into their musical talents. Simpson said that there are plenty of people with hidden talents, and the contest brings them to the forefront.
This 12-week show entered its seventh season in January. It has had the enduring attraction of “reality TV” in live theater that draws capacity crowds.
It also captures contestants’ embrace of praise, criticism and vulnerability in their quest for recognition when seeking Wakefield’s own gold ring in this imitation of the television series.
While Simpson wouldn’t say exactly how the resurrection of the 2020 season would happen, he and his staff have shown an equally enduring ability over the years to pull off the impossible – and this year that would include doing it safely.
And that is exactly the current approach of CTC veterans Eden Casteel, Peter Bucci and Christine Cauchon, who are considering some presentation of the traditional Christmas Cocktail Cabaret.
At last year’s performance, the trio anchored in the sentiment at the beginning as they delivered their rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
Held at the Towers in Narragansett, CTC’s Christmas Cocktail Cabaret lived up to its billing – a thank-you as well as fundraiser – for this edgy community theater that throws open its doors for unrestricted artistic talent.
It is an evening of traditional songs, humor and poking fun at each other with personal, sentimental and line-pushing entertainment from many of the cast seen on its stages throughout the year.
Simpson said the show, at a minimum, might be the trio and possibly broaden to have cameos through live in-person teleconferencing of other performers, all blended together for a first live video-streaming of the cabaret replacing the in-person event.
He said ticket prices for the program haven’t been decided yet.
The Theater’s Future
It’s been a tough seven months with staff laid off and the main theater shut, all of which reduced expenses from a virus that has crippled the draw for income as well, he said.
“That being said, we don’t have the money to make it to the end of next year (2021) right now, so it’s going to be a game of fundraising over the winter,” he said, adding that the theater company will depend on the community generosity that has sustained it over past years.
Winter will bring a complete shutdown of live performances, he said, when the snow and extreme cold freeze outdoor actors and audiences attending their performances.
“Whenever we reopen, we will have shows on the patio whenever weather allows – late May or early June, and by mid-summer, doing several shows a week just to get live theater going,” he said.
Simpson said the non-profit organization’s strategic thinking also involves calculating the number of offerings to help revive demand and bring back the staff on a part-time basis.
“No one is seriously proposing that things are going to go back safely” and allow indoor performances by late spring, he said.
“We’re going to need some additional fundraising just to cover our costs through next summer and we’re doing a lot of work now to try to have the facilities in better shape than they were when we closed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.