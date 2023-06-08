SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Ocean State Improv Festival kicked off this week with the most participants in several years, said Tammy Brown, artistic director at the sponsoring Contemporary Theater Company.
“We have seen about a 20-percent growth,” Brown said last week, attributing the rise to both CTC’s fifth year in organizing the event and a growing interest from people involved with improvisational acting.
Before COVID, the number averaged about 15 groups and that has now grown to about 25 for the current show that began yesterday and runs through Sunday.
Actors will dance, sing, and invent lines as they twist, contort and display matching expressions to their spontaneous actions — all made up on the spot in a skilled presentation of spontaneous performances.
With nearly 25 troupes planning to perform, audience members will get the chance to see how a variety of actors handle scenes where the play is designed, produced, rehearsed and delivered all at once.
“You have no idea what the other performer is going to say or do, so you have to react in real time. It leads to genuine moments of surprise and delight for both the actors and the audience,” CTC founder Chris Simpson, himself a skilled improv performer, has said.
That is the beauty, the nature and the fun of improv acting. You never know what you’re going to get, but a good performer will deliver the best and make it seem effortless.
“This year looks like it will be the best yet in terms of the caliber of performances,” said Maggie Cady, CTC general manager.
“The mixer shows at 9:30 p.m. [tonight] through Saturday are some of my favorites because you get to see folks who have never performed together catch lightning in a bottle as creative sparks fly,” she said.
Drum Machine, a one-person sweepingly epic unscripted musical featuring multiple characters in scenes, monologues and songs performed by improv legend Jill Bernard, will headline on Saturday on the final night of shows.
Bernard, the co-founder of HUGE Theater in Minneapolis, has performed Drum Machine in 20 countries over the last two decades, and this will be her first performance at the Ocean State Improv Festival.
In addition to nightly performances, the Ocean State Improv Festival also offers a series of workshops.
Teachers include Jill Bernard, Ruby Willmann, Sami Haeli and Meghan Wolff of Juliet & Juliet, Denzel Belin and John Gebretatose of Brotha, Brotha, Mark Meritt of Hi-Fi on Life, Stephanie Rae of Wakanda vs. Everybody, Jason Kelts, Justin Rivers, and Alex Timmis from Electric City Puppets.
These provide an opportunity for improvisers of all experience levels to enhance their skills, learn new techniques and gain insights from talented teachers on topics such as improvised Shakespeare, puppet improv, narrative improv and developing your own improv form.
“Some of our guests are world-renowned improvisers, but many are just like us — artists from smaller communities who want to enrich the world in whatever way they can,” says Rebecca Magnotta, Director of Art and Design for the theater.
“For one week a year, all of these artists from all over the world have the chance to come together, and all of a sudden, nothing about what we do seems small.”
Improvisors – the term describing these performers - draw the audience into the action by playing on cultural assumptions, but then dramatically disrupt these expectations.
That can lead to unexpected and original dialogue or actions, often surprising both the performer and the audience.
CTC veterans Neal Leaheey and Riley Cash, who both have done many years as improvisers, gave a behind-the-scenes look a few years ago at their thoughts on improvisation.
“Improvisation is special to me because it encourages actors to be present on stage, face their fears and set aside their egos. Improvisation also makes possible anything the mind can imagine on stage,” said Leaheey in a previous interview.
“There’s something powerful and memorable about connecting with people in a more visceral way than a movie or social media platform can do. It keeps me coming back,” he added.
Cash once said, “Your job is to try to keep the person engaged, to keep them on the stage and to have them want to be on the stage.”
Leaheey, agreed, saying he doesn’t plan potential scenes in his mind before performances. “There’s a quick response and that is a challenge for me,” he added.
Tickets for the Ocean State Improv Festival are now available for purchase on The Contemporary Theater Company’s website, with options for individual shows and festival passes so that you can enjoy all the performances for that day or the whole week.
For more information, including the festival schedule, workshop details, and ticketing, visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/ocean-state-improv-festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.