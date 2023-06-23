SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Everyone dreams of being a rock star at some point. Everyone also enjoys the rush and wild abandon of singing into a brush or mop handle, rocking out to an invisible audience, or playing the air guitar.
“Airness”, which opens for preview at the Contemporary Theater beginning tomorrow night and then for select weekends through mid-July, follows the story of Nina, who discovers and grows to love air guitar competitions after competing in one to spite an ex-boyfriend.
“It’s rare that you find a play that’s all about finding the fun in life,” Tammy Brown, the show’s director, said in a press release. ”It’s about acceptance and letting go of the self-seriousness that brings about so much negativity in the world.”
The show features music made for the art of air guitar, including Guns n’ Roses, Boston, Pat Benatar, and The Ramones.
The show, by playwright Chelsea Marcantel, premiered at the 41st Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville in 2017. The show was awarded the 2018 M. Elizabeth Osborn New Play Award, given by the American Theatre Critics Association.
The show is noted to be fun and wholesome, but audiences are warned that it does use a bit of colorful language.
Rebecca Magnotta, who plays the lead in the show, explained she felt “Airness” perfectly embodies all the Contemporary stands for.
“‘Airness’ is such a perfect show for the Contemporary Theater Company,” she said. “The idea that dressing up in silly costumes and playing pretend is not about escaping from reality, but is instead about finding and embracing your most authentic self, is what our theater is founded on.”
Maggie Cady, Contemporary’s General Manager, shared her love for the concept.
“The show really takes these characters and the art of air guitar seriously, while still being very lighthearted and joyful. The performances add an extra layer of fun to the show and give it a different flavor – unlike any show we’ve ever done.”
The show, whose running time is 110 minutes, has been applauded by various outlets as a fun and joyful adventure into finding one’s true self.
“Chelsea Marcantel’s script is a delightful celebration of the transformative power of music and the universal longing to find a place where we truly belong,” Cady explained in a press release. “This cast dives headfirst into the joy of this show, which makes it a delight to watch.”
”Airness” runs June 23-24, July 1, 7-9, and 14-15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available on the Contemporary Theater’s website (https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/) or at the door. The Contemporary Theater Company is located at 327 Main Street in Wakefield.
