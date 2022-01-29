JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, most students haven’t been able to exhibit the work they created in art classes anywhere — not at school, nor in public places like libraries.
But right now, pieces by local elementary school students are hanging in the same gallery where professional artists display their work: at the Jamestown Arts Center.
The center’s current exhibit is called “Artistic Interpretations: Perspectives From Our Young Artists,” and it’s made up of roughly 1,000 pieces of art created by around 265 Pre-K through fourth-grade students at The Melrose School.
The show, which runs through March 5, was curated by Erica Connolly, an art teacher at Melrose.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t been able to have an art show (at The Melrose School) the way we normally would love to, and invite the community,” Connolly said. “So this is a wonderful way to be able to be out in the community and share our students’ work.”
The show boasts a wide range of artwork, from watercolor paintings to ceramic wind chimes to collages to 3D drawings of shapes. It came about because of a growing relationship between the Jamestown Arts Center and The Melrose School — a relationship facilitated mainly by Connolly, who serves on the center’s board of directors.
Maureen Coleman, the Jamestown Arts Center’s executive director, said the center likes to include community-focused exhibits in its programming each year. She said the center had been wanting to partner with local schools for a long time, and with the connection to Erica, it was a perfect fit.
“We’re really excited that this came to fruition, and we really couldn’t have a better partner than Erica Connolly,” Coleman said. “She’s fantastic.”
Fitting 1,000 pieces of artwork into a 40’x40’ gallery took some creativity, but Connolly managed.
“It’s very fun to make the displays. I love setting up the displays as much as doing the projects with the kids,” she said. “So it’s really great to be able to do both, and we are so lucky to have this space to work with. It’s a beautiful gallery.”
And, it helped that the art center’s staff was game for any idea — Karen Conway, Jamestown Arts Center’s exhibitions director, said she likes to help curators realize their vision for an exhibit and collaborate with them in any way possible.
The final result of that collaboration? Mobiles hanging from the ceiling, clay tree stumps arranged in a woodland scene, 2D work hanging on bamboo rods, and stained glass watercolors on display in the gallery’s windows.
Attendees can even check out a sculpture that includes a bead (or metal clasp) made by every student and staff member at The Melrose School, a project Erica had organized during a previous school year.
“The students’ work is just so vibrant. There’s just walls of brilliant color, so it’s really exciting,” Coleman said. “It’s kind of a nice antidote to gray winter weather, to come in here and just be completely surrounded by stunning color.”
And Connolly was appreciative of the amount of space the gallery offered her, because student art displays tend to be confined to places where space is limited.
“At a small display such as a library, you can’t really showcase every single student. It’s just a selection of a few,” Connolly said. “But this is really giving us a chance to show everyone’s work, two or three pieces of every artist.”
The center couldn’t have a reception because of COVID-19, but the student-artists and their families have been visiting ever since the show opened early last week — and the response to it has been very positive, Conway said.
The kids are excited, and are showing great pride in their work — “rightfully so,” Conway said — and families have been stopping by to check out all the art coming out of the school.
Overall, Connolly said she hopes the exhibit serves as a reminder of the importance of art education — not just during the coronavirus pandemic, but always.
“Art education does so much for our students, and (the show is) a wonderful way to witness the value of that,” Connolly said. “We’re lucky to be in a place that values art education and celebrates our artists’ creations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.