WARWICK, R.I. — A Pulitzer Prize-winning play and two of the best performances on any stage, anywhere. That’s about all that needs to be said about the Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre’s production of “Topdog | Underdog,” by Suzan-Lori Parks.
A somewhat lengthy first act is followed by a bombshell Act II. Consistent throughout are benchmark-setting performances by Anthony T. Goss and Marc Pierre, the only actors, under the sensitive direction of Cliff Odle.
There is so much to contemplate in this tale of love, rivalry and resentment between brothers Lincoln (Goss) and Booth (Pierre), so named by their father, they’ve been told, as a joke.
Lincoln, the older, had a lucrative hustle as card sharp until he was scared off when one of his team was killed. Now he works in an arcade where, in whiteface, he portrays Abraham Lincoln, repeatedly being “assassinated” by patrons.
He defends it as “a sit-down job,” and it’s the only source of income for him and the unemployed Booth, with whom he shares a cheap boardinghouse room. But they both know it’s humiliating.
Booth’s idea of “economic opportunity,” as he calls it, is to master his brother’s skill at three-card monte and perhaps lure Lincoln back as a partner. Meanwhile, Booth shoplifts what he wants, including sharp clothing to impress his girlfriend.
Trying to find their way as adults, the brothers must deal with their troubled childhoods, poverty, racism and each other. The playwright allows the brothers’ backstories to unfold through their conversations, and both dark humor and light-hearted moments surface in Act I until we feel like we know the brothers.
Contributing mightily to that feeling is the work of the two actors, who give life — and poignancy — to Parks’ often achingly insightful writing. As Lincoln, the more circumspect, and Booth, the volatile one, Goss and Pierre don’t miss a small gesture or a big moment to flesh out their characters, showing us the how and suggesting the why of the way they think and behave.
The groundwork laid in the first act is thorough, so when events take a shocking turn in Act II, they evoke a flood of emotion, which is bound to be different — but not absent — among theater goers.
The length of the first act is necessary to the story, but episodes of flickering or flashing lights and zapping noises add time without clear meaning. Are they meant to represent mental chaos, or as another person wondered, street noises from the boardinghouse neighborhood?
The play is staged in reorganized space at the theater, including an entrance that is like part of the set. It is performed in the round, or actually on a square, raised stage. As carefully as the director positions the actors to face different parts of the audience, patrons occasionally have to crane their necks to see past props, or miss a face-forward look at an actor. The concept, however, does foster dynamic movement that arguably mirrors the brothers’ shifting topdog/underdog relationship.
On a personal note, I was happy to have a light jacket with me because the bright, hot stage lights mean the air conditioning overcompensates on the audience.
Do not, however, let temperatures dissuade you from seeing this white-hot production.
Performances of “Topdog | Underdog” continue through Oct. 1 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $55-$65 and available by calling (401) 723-4266 or online at gammtheatre.org/topdog. Friday night pay-what-you-wish rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students and groups are available at gammtheatre.org/discounts.
