Comedy is the most interactive and available it has ever been. With podcasts, social media, Netflix and YouTube, people don’t have to tune into Comedy Central or Saturday Night Live on NBC on a regular basis to get a laugh. A stand-up comedian who has been utilizing this current state of comedy to his benefit is Michael Palascak. Through his sharp wit and personal approach, he’s been getting tons of laughs along with a steadily growing fan base. Folks will get to experience this reaction when he performs at the Greenwich Odeum located on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich on May 18 with local fixture Brad Pierce starting off the show at 8 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the show about him growing up in the Midwest, starting out in Chicago and currently being based in Los Angeles, performing on late night TV and focusing on touring for the immediate future.
RD: You grew up in Wabash, Indiana before starting your stand-up comedy career in Chicago and eventually moving to where you’re based now in Los Angeles. How would you describe your upbringing in Northern Indiana? Did you get into comedy at a young age?
MP: We moved to Indiana when I was seven. Wabash is a small town and I’m also a middle child, so I feel like you have things that sort of make you feel that you’re just a little different than everybody. For example, rural Indiana is a bit different than suburban Buffalo, so you sort of have this life where you’re a little different and on top of that I was raised in a strict Catholic household. I wasn’t allowed to swear and my family still valued comedy a lot, so I developed this way of speaking that my parents would approve of but I also wanted people to like me so I had to be funny too, which I feel is what made me today as a comic.
RD: Who would you say is the first comedian who really inspired you to start doing stand-up?
MP: Mitch Hedberg was really big when I started and I think the thing that stood out the most was that he was so funny but he was also the first comedian I saw as the opposite of the confident, strong, making fun of people schtick. I’ve always felt more introverted and he was the first comedian I saw who was like that along with being super funny.
RD: What would you say is your favorite Mitch Hedberg joke? I have a few as a fan.
MP: He’s so good. I really like both of his albums, but the second one has the whole thing about the letter B is guilty by association because it looks like a squished together 13. Allegedly, 13 is bad luck, hotels don’t have a 13th floor, and he goes into this whole thing about numbers and letters that I thought was really funny.
RD: As a comedian, what are the major differences between performing in Chicago and performing in Los Angeles?
MP: I feel like in L.A. there’s definitely a sense that the most famous comedians end up going there, so every night there’s a chance that something special might happen with one of them dropping in. There’s also a different feel from the crowd, they’re still laughing and enjoying the show but it’s just different. When I was in Chicago, we were all kind of doing our own thing and stand-up wasn’t even the biggest comedy artform. Second City — with sketch and improv — was the biggest and we were all just doing open mics, going on the road a little bit and it was a really great scene to start out in because there was room for growth. There weren’t so many comedians while in L.A. there are so many comedians.
Chicago has a lot now too but when I started there weren’t as many. It’s kind of a small town versus a big city even though Chicago is a big city.
RD: Did you ever try getting into Second City in Chicago? I know the likes of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi and Bill Murray started out there.
MP: I took improv, writing and acting classes and I auditioned for stuff, which is kind of what led me to stand-up. Chicago is a big improv and theater city, but you have to audition and when you’re starting out you’re not going to pick up anything. With stand-up, you don’t have to audition, you just sign your name on a sheet at the open mic and if you’re nice to the host he’ll introduce you. They’ll say your name and you get to go on stage, which really appealed to me. That sense of not having to be good enough immediately, I can just show up and work and that’s how I ended up doing a lot more stand-up, I was able to do it right away.
RD: That goes along with what you previously mentioned about room for growth. When the process is simple, it’s something you can thrive in. You’ve done a lot of late night TV gigs including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan. What goes into putting together a five minute performance on television? Do you pick which bits have gotten over the best in your career while also keeping it somewhat fresh and new?
MP: For late night shows, I feel like the most important thing is to get into the door through the booker. They don’t know you necessarily, they don’t know your old jokes or your new jokes so I picked the funniest and quickest jokes that are also the most original and true to me along with working best for their show. I just tried to put it all together, so I was never really concerned. The only time I got concerned was after the first one, you don’t want to do the same joke on another late night show again so I would go back as old as I could. When I did one of the shows, it was just a five minute chunk that I had on tape and it was all relatively new stuff that has never been on a special or anything, they liked it and it worked.
When I was on Leno, Letterman and Colbert, I did jokes that I had been doing for a long time. They had changed and had gotten better but they were the best jokes I had and I wanted people to see and hear the best I had at that time.
RD: Out of all the late night show hosts, who would you say is the favorite one you’ve gotten to work with?
MP: Jay Leno was my first, so that will always be special. Him and James Corden were the most engaged and Jay took a picture with my parents afterwards and no one had ever done that before. I feel like he’ll always be really special because of that. He treated me like another comic and his show could have easily been at a comedy club, but it just happened to be broadcasted in front of millions of people. I really liked that a lot, everybody was great but those two guys specifically made sure that everything was going to go well.
RD: It seemed like they both established a connection, which can leave a positive impression on somebody.
MP: It makes all the difference in the world when the host of the show tells the audience that there’s a comedian about to perform while encouraging them to laugh as much as possible and both of those guys are the only ones who did that.
RD: That’s great. Outside of performing live, do you have any other projects or ventures you’re doing this year? I know you’ve been doing some stuff on YouTube in association with National Lampoon.
MP: With the National Lampoon thing, I’ve taken the theme of that to pitch as a book now. It was called “The Bright Side” where I take a thing that people complain about and find the positives to it in a funny, ridiculous way sometimes. That might become a book, so it’s in the early stages of happening. Other than that, I’m touring everywhere. I started posting reels on Instagram about a year and a half ago and it’s helped out a lot, I’m booked every week in tons of cities so that’s been taking up most of my time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.