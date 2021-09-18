Hopes are high among fans that 2021-22 will be a robust theater season in Rhode Island.
For two years, the pandemic put performances on ice, and even now, the threat has not melted. To address that fact, nine arts organizations have agreed upon COVID protocols, setting a standard other theaters may follow. It’s best to check with individual theaters ahead of time.
Generally, theaters are moving ahead cautiously but optimistically. Here is a look at the variety of stories to be told on stages across the state.
The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield, (contemporarytheatercompany.com) is taking advantage of its Riverfront Performance Patio where a production of “Native Gardens” by Karen Zacarias is under way through Oct. 3. It’s a comedy with bite that proves the adage, “Good fences make good neighbors.” (For a full feature story on ‘Native Gardens,’ turn to page C-4.)
Also on the patio will be a production Oct. 13-Nov. 15 of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” The story starts with a shipwreck that leaves those on board scattered across a deserted island. Turns out, the shipwreck was no accident and the island is not completely deserted. But love conquers all.
Beyond that, “I don’t have much information … as we are still finalizing a lot of it (the coming season) given the amount of uncertainty surrounding COVID,” says Maggie Cady, general manager.
Granite Theatre & Renaissance City Theatre, Inc., 1 Granite St., Westerly, (granitetheatre.com) is on board for two holiday shows: “The Haunting of Hill House,” a spooky tale of folks gathered to explore occult forces, with performances on weekends Oct. 8-31; and “A Christmas Carol,” on weekends between Nov. 26 and Dec. 19.
The board of directors is working on a schedule for 2022, which will include “Almost, Maine” and “The Importance of Being Earnest,” according to board member Michelle Mania, who says dates for these and potentially another production will be announced when specifics are established.
The Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence, (ppacri.org) begins its Broadway series by launching the national tour of “Pretty Woman” (Oct. 9-16), a musical based on the eponymous film.
The season continues with “Hamilton” (Nov. 30-Dec. 12), a hit when it played PPAC in July 2019. Then audiences have to wait until almost spring for “The Prom” (March 8-13), a fizzy musical about fading Broadway stars; the classic “Oklahoma!” (March 22-27); “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” (April 12-17); concluding with the Lincoln Center Theater revival of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” (May 11-15).
Three more shows comprise PPAC’s Encore Series: “Rent – The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” (Jan. 14-16); “An Officer and a Gentleman” (Feb. 18-20); and Blue Man Group (May 20-22).
There also are three Broadway Specials, including the acrobatic “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” (Dec. 17-18); “Jesus Christ Superstar” (Jan. 25-30); and finally, “Dear Evan Hansen” (April 5-10), which won six 2017 Tony Awards, and a 2018 Grammy.
Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington St., Providence, (trinityrep.com) begins its season with its 44th iteration of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 4-Jan. 2), available in person or streaming online.
Curt Columbus, the artistic director, described this season’s plays as ones “that resonate deeply, that have great language and ideas, that show the depth of the human condition, and are all surprising, funny and provocative.”
January 2022 opens with “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Jan. 13-Feb. 13), by Cheryl Strayed, based on her book about her experiences as an advice columnist. Next up is August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” (Feb. 24-March 27); “Sueno” (April 7-May 8), a modern adaptation of the classic “Life Is a Dream,” which explores the nature of fate and reality. The season will close with “Fairview” (May 19-June 19), by Jackie Sibblies Drury and the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winner.
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, (gammtheatre.org) opens with “A Lie Agreed Upon,” artistic director Tony Estrella’s new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” Ibsen wrote his play in 1882, but the conflict between truth and “alternative facts” is still relevant.
The season continues with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Nov. 26-Dec, 24), about a handful of actors voicing a radio broadcast of Frank Capra’s holiday movie; “An Octoroon” (Jan. 27-Feb. 20) by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, whose “Gloria” was a hit with Gamm audiences in 2018; and “Ironbound” (March 17-April 10) by Martyna Majok, described as “a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait” of survival. The season closes with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (May 5-29), Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities and true love.
Theater goers also can find amazing talent and fresh ideas at Burbage Theatre, 59 Blackstone Ave., Pawtucket, (burbagetheatre.org) originally founded by a group of Rhode Island College theater graduates and now in its 10th season, and from the Wilbury Theatre Group, which performs at WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St, Providence, (thewilburygroup.org).
Burbage’s 2021-22 schedule includes a digital feature film of “Macbeth,” plus in-person performances of “Everybody” by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins; “Red Velvet” by Lolita Chakrabarti; “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” by Alan Ball, creator of the HBO series “Six Feet Under;” “The Squirrels,” by Robert Askins; and the drama “Junk” by Ayad Akhtar, which won the Kennedy Prize for Drama.
Wilbury also presented, in collaboration with the arts center, the eclectic FringePVD Festival, which featured more than 300 live and online performances over two weeks in July.
The nine organizations signing on to COVID protocols are Festival Ballet Providence, Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, Trinity Repertory Company, United Theatre, Veterans Memorial Auditorium (The VETS), and Wilbury Theatre Group.
The protocol states, “Effective immediately, and until further notice: All patrons attending in-person indoor events must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (fully vaccinated is defined as at least 14 days after receiving either a two-dose or one-dose FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine) or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of performance time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of performance time. All patrons, regardless of vaccination status, must always wear masks over their nose and mouth while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking).”
