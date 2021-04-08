The effects of erosion in Southern Rhode Island can be seen clearly this week as large chunks of sand at South Kingstown Town Beach have recently disappeared and left a noticeable gap on the local shoreline. Asked about the yearly struggle to mitigate the effects, South Kingstown town manager Robert Zarnetske said this week “If you think about it as man against nature, I guess we are losing." Are you concerned about the long-term effects erosion with have on Southern Rhode Island's beaches and shoreline? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

